Nigeria At 65: Group Calls For Greater Involvement Of Coastal Communities In Blue Economy

As Nigeria marks 65 years of nationhood, the Maritime Correspondents Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) has called for increased involvement of coastal communities in the blue economy, following recent resolve for implementation of the National Policy of Marine and Blue Economy.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the initiative of setting up a ministry of marine and blue economy and approving a 10-year policy document for its implementation, the organisation identified a gap between federal government agencies and state governments with their coastal communities in the nation’s maritime ecosystem.

In a public statement jointly signed by MARCON’s President, Ismail Aniemu and Secretary, Olamide Osho, the organisation recommended a quarterly meeting with stakeholders across states, including traditional rulers of maritime-endowed areas.

This, it explained, is to foster inclusivity, marine environment sustainability, easy adherence to safety rules for water travel and promoting job creation from the grassroots.

MARCON further described the target of 100,000 yearly job creation through the maritime sector as easily realisable only if the Federal Government and its agencies close gaps with states to explore untapped opportunities in fishing, boat building and repairs; local production of quality life jackets and other marine essentials.

MARCON described Nigeria as a maritime powerhouse whose greatness has not been touched enough by its citizens, but it is facing the direction for a buoyant economy only achievable with focused and persistent implementation of the approved 10-year policy document.

“Describing Nigeria as a country with growing numbers of viable ports and jetties, the organisation called for mass maritime training on coxswain, fish processing, rescue operations for locals in case of emergencies and greater community participation in maritime security, especially closer monitoring of innocent passage and suspicious vessel movement along the coasts,” the statement noted.

Beyond looking forward to federal allocations, state governments with marine endowments must, as a matter of economic urgency, key into the blue economy agenda with a view to expanding their citizens’ participation in the policy, which serves as Nigeria’s low-hanging fruit for economic diversification