Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, has revealed the Federal Government’s plan to hold a low-key 65th Independence Day Anniversary Celebration.

Speaking at the Pre-Independence World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja, the Minister said, “The theme of the celebration is ‘All Hands on Deck. ’

“Activities will be low-key. We started with the Jummat Prayers on Friday and the Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

“The National Value Charter, as championed by the National Orientation Agency, will also be unveiled.

“The National Students’ debate is also another activity that will be held to mark the 65th independence anniversary celebration,” he said.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that the National Value Charter, championed by the National Orientation Agency, is a framework for building national pride and responsible citizenship through the outlining of the government’s commitment and citizens’ obligation.

The two parts of the charter include: the ‘Nigerian Promise’ and the ‘Citizens’ Commitment’.

The ‘Nigerian Promise’ encompasses government commitments to equality and freedom, entrepreneurship, peace, inclusivity and meritocracy, while the ‘Citizens’ Commitment’ anchors on individual responsibilities like discipline, accountability and tolerance.

To promote these principles, the NOA aims to utilise sensitisation drives, collaboration with community stakeholders, and digital platforms to develop a more unified and value-driven society.

It also highlights a ‘Citizen’s Code’ calling on Nigerians to embrace discipline, duty of care, tolerance, leadership, accountability, environmental awareness and resilience.