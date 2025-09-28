Nigeria At 65: FG Holds Special Thanksgiving Service At Abuja

To commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the Federal Government on Sunday hosted a special thanksgiving service at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, offering prayers of gratitude and reflection for the nation.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the interdenominational service drew leading government officials and security chiefs, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, both accompanied by their spouses.

Also present at the programme were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong; and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led fellow service chiefs.

Others in attendance included the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap; and Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others.

The Thanksgiving service was held only a few days after the Federal Government announced the theme and activities lined up for Nigeria’s 65th Independence celebrations.

This year’s commemoration, with the theme “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He said, “As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will be held on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu and former Heads of State Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan are billed to attend a national discourse organised by the Island Club, Lagos, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The event is set to hold on October 2, 2025, at the Peacock Hall in Lagos.