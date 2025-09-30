Nigeria At 65: CAN Calls For National Unity, Prayers

The Taraba State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday called for national unity and prayer as Nigeria prepares to mark its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo by the state CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Williams Awoshiri, the Christian body also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1.

According to the organisation, the occasion should serve not just as a celebration but also as a sober reflection on Nigeria’s journey, urging Nigerians not to give up on the country, stressing that collective prayers and patriotism remain key to a better future.

Awoshiri said, “Sixty-five years after independence, our nation has faced trials, but we have also demonstrated resilience and faith. This anniversary is therefore a moment for renewed commitment to the ideals of unity, justice, peace, and good governance.

“On behalf of the Christian community in Taraba, we call on all Nigerians to continue to pray and work for the peace and prosperity of our land. We equally urge those in positions of leadership from the Presidency to the grassroots to see their service as a sacred trust.

“Leadership must uplift every citizen, regardless of religion, tribe, or political affiliation.

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance (Psalm 33:12). It is only by anchoring our nation on godly values that Nigeria can truly rise to fulfil her destiny as a beacon of hope for Africa and the world.

“We ask Almighty God to grant our leaders wisdom, courage, and the fear of God to make decisions that will move Nigeria forward. May the labours of our heroes past never be in vain.”