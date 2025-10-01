Nigeria At 65: Aliyu Calls For Renewed Commitment To End Insecurity

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has called for renewed commitment to ending banditry and other forms of criminality hindering the nation’s progress.

He described insecurity as a major setback to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development, stressing the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

“Governments at all levels, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community leaders must work together to end the activities of bandits in our rural areas,” he said.

The Governor made this call in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu emphasised the need to eliminate the “informant syndrome” within rural communities, which he noted contributes to many abductions in the state.

The Governor highlighted measures taken by his administration to curb insecurity in Sokoto State, including procuring and distributing over 180 patrol vehicles to security agencies, establishing the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, supported by 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles.

Others, including operationalising the Air Force base, increasing monthly allowances for security personnel deployed to volatile areas, upgrading the DSS tracking device from 4G to 5G and constructing a new military base in Illela Local Government Area.

On Nigeria’s 65th anniversary, Governor Aliyu called on all Nigerians to uphold the virtues, patriotism, and honesty of the nation’s founding fathers, who sacrificed greatly for self-rule.

“Our founding fathers prioritised their Nigerian identity, which enabled them to build a strong, indivisible nation,” he added.

The Governor paid tribute to Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and other nationalists for their selfless service, urging Nigerians to emulate their example.

Governor Aliyu wished all Nigerians a happy Independence Anniversary.