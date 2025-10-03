Nigeria At 65: Ajadi Challenges Tinubu On Economy, Employment Opportunities 

A Southwest stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has x-rayed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast, urging him to improve the state of the country’s economy, as well as provide employment opportunities for the teeming graduates roaming the streets.

Ajadi said it is worrisome that the country’s economy continues to nosedive, despite having enough resources to have a robust economy in a democratic setting.

Against the bright picture painted in the broadcast, Ajadi charged President Tinubu’s administration to use the occasion of Independence Day to have a retrospect and convince Nigerians on what he has done to improve their livelihoods in the last two years.

In a post-independence statement made available to journalists, the politician said that the condition of an average Nigerian is pitiable, saying there is a need for President Tinubu’s administration to do all it could to improve the economy and save the masses from the present terrible conditions.

“Though I felicitate Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, I dare to say that it is pitiable that after 65 years of Independence, the living conditions of Nigerians are getting worse.

“Years ago, even under the military, Nigeria was regarded as the giant of Africa. In the 70s, Naira was stronger than British Pounds and United States Dollars. The economy was booming. Nigeria was exporting valuable agricultural products that fetched the country huge foreign exchange.

“There were ready-made job opportunities even before youths completed their education, but presently the reverse is the case.

“It is ironic that the past is glorious, but the present is bad for an average Nigerian. The question we need to ask is, how did we get to this sorry state of the economy?

“President Tinubu should look back and assess what he has done in the last two years to improve the economy and the welfare of Nigerians.

“I urge the government to fashion out ways of improving this economy, creating employment opportunities. Years back, Naira was stronger compared to CFA and Ghana Cedis, but the reverse is the case now. 65 Years as a toddler is the sad story of Nigeria”, Ajadii lamented.