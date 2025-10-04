Nigeria At 65: A Nation’s Journey Of Promise, Trials, Resilience

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria hoisted the green-white-green flag and stepped into Independence with great expectations. Sixty-five years later, Africa’s most populous country stands at a historic crossroads; reflecting on decades of promise, unfulfilled dreams, remarkable progress, and persistent challenges. At Independence, Nigeria was heralded as a giant in the making. With vast natural resources, a youthful population, and strategic geographical positioning, many believed the country was destined for greatness. The optimism was summed up in the words of the nation’s first and only Prime Minister till date, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa: “Today is indeed a great day for us; we mark the birth of the nation.” But the road has been far from smooth. In six and a half decades, Nigeria has experienced: Military Coups and Dictatorships: From 1966, a series of military interventions disrupted democratic governance, culminating in long years of authoritarian rule. Civil War (1967–1970): The war left scars of division and highlighted the fragility of national unity. Return to Democracy (1999): The Fourth Republic has endured for 26 years, making it the longest period of civilian governance in Nigeria’s history. Despite political stability since 1999, governance challenges, corruption, weak institutions, and electoral disputes, remain pressing.

Economy:

Nigeria’s economy, heavily reliant on oil, has been a double-edged sword. Crude oil brought wealth but also dependence, neglect of agriculture, and exposure to global shocks. While recent efforts aim at diversification into ICT, fintech, agriculture, and creative industries, poverty and unemployment remain widespread. The statistics tell a stark story: Nigeria boasts Africa’s largest economy by GDP, yet over 40% of its population still lives below the poverty line. Nigeria’s diversity, with over 250 ethnic groups and multiple religions, is both a strength and a challenge. Ethnic rivalries and religious tensions have fueled insecurity, from Boko Haram insurgency in the North East to banditry and separatist agitations elsewhere. Yet, Nigeria’s cultural imprint is undeniable. Nollywood is the world’s second-largest film industry, Afrobeats dominates global music charts, and Nigerian writers, tech innovators, and athletes continue to put the country on the world map.

Insecurity:

From insurgency in the North East to farmer-herder clashes and kidnapping-for-ransom crises, insecurity remains a dominant threat. Successive governments have promised solutions, but peace and safety remain elusive for millions. The resilient spirit Despite its challenges, Nigeria’s story is one of resilience. Its people are renowned for their ingenuity, adaptability, and entrepreneurial drive. The Nigerian diaspora contributes billions of dollars annually through remittances, sustaining families and fueling development back home.

Looking Ahead:

The next 65 Years As Nigeria marks 65 years of Independence, the call for good governance, accountability, restructuring, and inclusive growth has never been louder. Many believe the nation’s destiny is still within reach if its leaders harness the energy of its youth, leverage technology, and invest in education, infrastructure, and security.

Prominent Nigerians speak:

President Bola Tinubu’s 65th independence anniversary speech was titled; “We’re racing against time”. Tinubu opened by acknowledging the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers and calling on Nigerians to remember their “grand dream of a strong, prosperous, and united Nigeria.” He defended the administration’s reforms (e.g. subsidy removal, FX unification) as necessary “reset” steps intended for long-term gains. He stated that signs of recovery are emerging: Q2 GDP growth of 4.23%, the fastest in four years, inflation easing to ~ 20.12%, the lowest in three years, rising external reserves (about $42.03 billion) and trade surpluses, and increased oil production. He highlighted social interventions to include ₦330 billion disbursed to eight million vulnerable households. He urged citizens to remain steadfast, supportive, and hopeful, even acknowledging that the path forward is challenging. He paid tribute to Nigeria’s Independence heroes (Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Margaret Ekpo, etc.) He framed the 65th anniversary as both a reflection point and a call to commitment: “today marks the 65th anniversary.” Takeaway: Tinubu’s remarks are a mix of defence of his economic strategy, claims of emerging positive trends, and appeals to unity and perseverance.

Nigeria @65: Atiku hails Nigerians’ resilience amid hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar lauded the resilience and endurance of Nigerians despite alleged biting economic hardship and insecurity, while faulting the All Progressives Congress-led government for failing to safeguard citizens’ welfare as the nation marks its 65th Independence anniversary. In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku lamented that Nigerians continue to face harsh economic conditions and rising insecurity. Atiku stated that “Nigerians are enduring excruciating pains from raging insecurity, rising food scarcity, mass unemployment, and a dangerous climate of hopelessness, all compounded by the insensitivity of the APC-led administration. “It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland. “Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring. “Calling on citizens not to lose faith, Atiku reminded Nigerians that 2027 provides a clear opportunity to reject bad leadership and reclaim the promise of a better tomorrow. “The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot. Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls. That is the power no cabal can take away from the people.” Atiku encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that with the right leadership, the nation can overcome years of failed governance and reclaim its rightful position among the community of nations.

First Lady urges collective sacrifice for greater Nigeria

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, called on Nigerians to unite and make personal sacrifices in building the nation of their dreams as the country marks its 65th Independence Anniversary. In her goodwill message titled “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” the First Lady drew inspiration from timeless words of thought leaders and statesmen, stressing the importance of patriotism, selflessness, and responsibility in national development. Quoting Gebran Khalil Gebran’s 1925 essay “The New Frontier,” she recalled: “Are you a politician, asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one, asking what you can do for your country? If you are the first, then you are a parasite; if the second, then you are an oasis in a desert.” She also cited the famous words of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy during his 1961 inaugural address: “My fellow citizens, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Senator Tinubu said these enduring messages remain relevant to Nigeria’s quest for unity and progress. “Let us all play our part to build the Nigeria we all want to see. Your sacrifice will never be in vain. Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the First Lady said. Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to unite for progress In his Independence anniversary speech, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, social protection, and unity as Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence Anniversary.