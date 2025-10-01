Nigeria At 65: A Nation Tested And Triumphant

A lot has changed since our 64th Independence Day anniversary, a year ago—and positively so. Nigeria today is better positioned for enduring economic growth and prosperity than it has been in a long time. In this piece, I would like to highlight the progress we have made as a nation over the past year. External reserves have grown from $37 billion to $42 billion.

The Naira has gained about 6 percent against the US dollar since a year ago. Headline inflation, which stood at 32.7 percent a year ago, has fallen to 20 percent and is still declining. The Central Bank has just cut interest rates for the first time in five years, reflecting rising confidence in macroeconomic stability.

In June 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) affirmed that “Nigeria [is] no longer on the list” of countries where airline funds are blocked from repatriation. Four landmark tax bills have been passed—the single largest fiscal reform in our recent history.

On the strength of reforms that have grown revenues and blocked leakages, we have achieved the unprec- edented feat of hitting the federal revenue target for the 12 months of 2025 in August—five months ahead of schedule. In infrastructure, the presidential legacy projects have moved from fledgling ideas to visible, tangible wonders—mile after mile of imposing concrete roads stretching through communities from Lekki to Calabar to Enugu to Akwanga to Sokoto, and more.

Across the country, state-of-the-art cancer centers, electricity substations, MSME hubs, student loans, cash transfers, and new Regional Development Commissions are impacting the lives of the Nigerian people. In oil and gas, we have seen the conclusion of the historic IOC divestments, ushering in a new chapter of indigenous strength and capacity in our energy industry.

We have also welcomed a $5 billion FID from Shell—in the Bonga North deepwater project—alongside several new gas supply agreements that will transform the LNG market both domestically and for export. Many notorious terrorist and bandit leaders who were actively unleashing violence a year ago have been neutralised or are now in captivity, while our security agencies continue to score improvements in both capacity and synergy.

In sports, our women’s national teams made history: the Super Falcons with their Mission X triumph, and the D’Tigress with their Mission V success—five consecutive AfroBasket titles. The past year has also brought Grammys, Guin- ness World Records, and our first official selection ever for the Cannes Film Festival—a testament to Nigerian grit and cultural genius.

The period has also seen several Nigerians elected or appointed into key international organisations, including the Vice Presidency of the International Association for Ports and Harbours; Vice Chairmanship of the International Telecommunication Union Council; Chairmanship of the World Customs Organisation Council; and the Executive Directorship of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, among others. Nigeria is now the AU’s Digital Trade Champion, and the designated provider of strategic sea support services to the Union, through the Nigerian Navy.

And in January 2025, we attained the status of a BRICS partner country. In the first half of 2025, Nigeria-China trade surged to $15.48 billion, a 34.7 percent in- crease compared to the same period in 2024. This comes almost exactly a year after our bilateral relations with China were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on ChinaAfrica Cooperation (FOCAC).

There is indeed much to celebrate, affirming President Tinubu’s uplifting charge to the nation on October 1, 2024: “While it is tempting to focus on what has been left undone and where we have stumbled as a nation, we must never lose sight of how far we have come in forging and holding our country together.”

Today, as we turn 65 and begin our 66th year as an independent nation, every word of that charge rings true. The road has been challenging, but the rewards have been real, and we have forged a bold path toward the light, just as the President promised. At 65, a person is considered a senior citizen—typically retired from active service. But for a nation, 65 years of independence is not a long time; it is correct to say this is ‘morning yet on creation day’ for us.

That said, we are no longer the traumatised 39-year-old that took tentative steps into democracy in 1999. We have grown wiser, made mistakes, and learned from many of them. We have come to understand, by experience, what Winston Churchill meant when he said that “democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried.” We will never allow this democratic journey to be undermined.

Twenty-five years into this historic Fourth Republic, Nigeria has at its helm a bold and experienced reformer— one unafraid to take hard but necessary decisions for the country’s future; and with a vision to deliver a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

We are able to look ahead to the coming year with great hope and confidence that we are on the right path, moving in the right direction. In the next few weeks, preparations for the 2026 budget will gain momentum, with all hands on deck to deliver a budget that truly works for the people. And in January, the new tax laws will take effect, opening a new chapter of economic dynamism.

In his 2024 Independence Day address, President Tinubu urged: “I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise. The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support.” Looking at how the past 12 months have validated these powerful words—a challenging road that nonetheless opens up endless possibilities for growth, prosperity, and progress—I have no doubt whatsoever about the greatness that lies ahead as we begin the count down to our 66th Independence anniversary.

—Mohammed Idris, fnipr, is the Honorable Minister of Information and National Orientation.