Nigeria At 63: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Sunday

As part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is billed to deliver a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the President would deliver the broadcast is 7 a.m. on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

The statement partly reads, “Television, radio, and other electronic media networks are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

However, President Tinubu’s return to Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja last night was marked by his reception by senior government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

During his attendance at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Tinubu emphasized the importance of Africa overcoming foreign exploitation and achieving prosperity through democratic ideals.