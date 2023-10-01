Nigeria At 63: Tinubu Approves N25,000 Pay Rise To Low-Grade Civil Servants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an additional N25,000 to the monthly salary of junior cadre employees in the federal civil service payable for the next six months.

He made the announcement on Sunday in his broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, during which he also approved the social safety net to be immediately extended through the expansion of cash transfer programmes to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

The president said the N25,000 additional salary to low-grade civil servants was a fulfillment of the Federal Government agreement with the members of the organized labour movement.

“Based on our talks with labour, business, and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

“For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month”, he said.

The Federal Government, according to President Tinubu had embarked on several public sector reforms to stabilize the economy, direct fiscal and monetary policy to fight inflation, encourage production, ensure the security of lives and property, and lend more support to the poor and the vulnerable.