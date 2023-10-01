Nigeria At 63; Soludo Names Anambra Airport In Honor Of Late Chinua Achebe

As part of the activities marking the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration in Anambra state Gov Charles Soludo has named the Anambra Airport Umueri, Prof Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport.

The Airport which was built by the immediate past Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano is currently undergoing more work in order to give it a full international status.

According to Soludo in his independence anniversary speech, he noted that the state government is working with the Federal government to put the necessary infrastructure in place to actualize the dream of Obiano in making the Airport a fully international status.

” An example of Africa’s unsung hero is the late Professor Albert Chinualumogu Achebe (Chinua Achebe). Wikipedia describes Achebe as

“a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic, regarded as a central figure of modern African literature. His first novel and ‘magnum opus’, Things Fall Apart (1958), occupies a pivotal place in African literature and remains the most widely studied, translated, and read African novel. Along with “Things Fall Apart”, his “No Longer at Ease” (1960) and “Arrow of God” (1964) complete the “African Trilogy”.

“At an auspicious time, I will be able to say a lot more about Achebe’s place in history. Unfortunately, some people wrongly think of legacies in terms of brick and mortar. Legacy is about the impact on human life and human civilization. That is why those who have been celebrated for centuries are not those who built artefacts but those who changed the course of history. Achebe was not a President or Governor or Minister”

“He did not build bridges or roads or airports. But he will outlive most presidents, governors or ministers. Achebe gave the African literature an identity and a voice. In a way, he rightly reconstructed and redefined who we are and we will never forget. Indeed, he was not an Anambra hero, nor a Nigerian hero. He was an African and global hero, and yet largely unsung at home”

“Achebe rejected Nigeria’s National Honours twice in protest against what he perceived as injustice to his home state, Anambra. Today, Anambra will finally honour Chinua Achebe”

“After wide consultations, there is a broad consensus that no one is more deserving to be named after the first airport in Anambra State than Anambra’s all-time greatest literary gift to the world, Chinua Achebe (With its escalating population, Anambra will probably need two more airports in the future). Consequently, we will rename the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, to CHINUA ACHEBE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, UMUERI. Yes, it has to be an international airport, and we hope to work with the Federal Government to give full effect to its international status”he said.