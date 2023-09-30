Nigeria At 63: PDP, LP Blame Nigeria’s Woes On APC Misrule

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have said Nigeria’s underdevelopment is because of the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last eight years and four months.

The two parties in separate messages to Nigerians on the 63rd independence anniversary, said life in Nigeria has become unbearable under the APC-led government.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba accused the ruling party of reversing the achievements recorded before it assumed power in 2015.

“The independence of any nation and its sovereignty is embedded in the right, liberty and freedom of citizens, especially to participate in governance through free, fair and credible electoral process under a transparent and responsible government that is answerable to the people with utmost respect for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens,” the party noted.

It regretted that the APC administrations have treated Nigerians like conquered people, “where the government has no value for the lives and welfare of citizens,” (and) “where dissenting voices are treated like enemies of the state.”

PDP said APC got into power by lies, deceit and propaganda, adding that the party has resorted to violence, rigging of elections and violation of the principle of separation of powers, allegedly by harassing and intimidating judicial officers and bullying the legislature.

“It is agonising that our once secure nation has been opened up to terrorist elements and bandits imported by the APC as confessed by one of its leaders, to assist the APC to violently rig elections in Nigeria.

“Today, sadly our dear nation ranks as one of the highest in the World Terrorism Index with over 20,000 citizens reportedly killed and many more maimed, dislocated and displaced under the APC,” PDP stated.

LP in a message by its National Chairman Julius Abure, decried the pace of growth Nigeria has witnessed since independence.

The party noted that of all the plethora of challenges the country has battled with, institutional conspiracy and corruption in high places are key reasons why she is still struggling.

“Leadership is all about service and making life better for the people but today what we see is leaders who are interested in pilling fortunes while the majority of the populace are left to wallow in abject poverty.

“Our recent experience has shown how concentric circles of the rich deployed their vast wealth to deny the people their electoral wishes by effectively weaponising poverty.

“Revered institutions hitherto held in the highest esteem, unfortunately, failed Nigerians when it mattered most,” the National Chairman regretted.

He believed that Nigeria could still rise to attain greatness if the present generation could muster the courage to speak with one voice in condemnation of the evil that has kept the nation under perpetual bondage.

“We believe that a new Nigeria is still possible. I foresee a total and imminent emancipation of Nigeria from the clutches of darkness,” he concluded.