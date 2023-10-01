Nigeria At 63: Obaseki Lauds Nigerians For Resilience, Sacrifice During Economic Crisis

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Sunday hailed Nigerians for their resilience, sacrifice and doggedness while facing a threatening economic crisis occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor in his Independent Day broadcast in Benin City, Edo State said while celebrating our achievements in the past 63 years as a nation, we should acknowledge our challenges and reaffirm our commitment to nationhood as a people.

Obaseki also said the last two decades in particular have seen Nigeria grapple with multiple challenges occasioned by economic, security, political and ethnic pressures, but that our enduring faith and belief in the unity and progress of our country has endured, keeping us together as one nation

“As we reflect on the progress we have made as a nation, it is important to pause and ponder on our collective journey as Edo people and as a nation.

“It is important for us to celebrate our achievements, acknowledge our challenges, and reaffirm our commitment towards ensuring a more united, progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

“Ours is a story of courage, resilience, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of a people. Our founding fathers, who were driven by a vision of a united and prosperous country, fought tirelessly to lay the foundation of our dear nation, liberating us from the shackles of colonialism and instituting our long march to nationhood and greatness.

“Although we have recorded many successes in these past 63 years, it is doubtful if we are where our founding fathers anticipated.

“The last two decades in particular have seen us grapple with multiple challenges occasioned by economic, security, political and ethnic pressures. However, our enduring faith and belief in the unity and progress of our country has endured, keeping us together as one nation.

“I must commend the dogged and indefatigable spirit of our people, who in the face of many daunting difficulties continue to slug it out daily to earn a living, especially amid the current economic realities.

“As a government, we are aware of the very dire and difficult economic and social challenges that you currently experience, which has inflicted hardship and suffering on the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. ”

The Governor also said his administration is taking critical steps within the limits of the resources available to the state by initiating and implementing policies and programmes to respond to the recent fuel subsidy removal policy by the Federal Government.

“We have introduced free transport service for passengers on all routes operated by the state-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), among many support programmes that the Edo State Government has put in place to reduce the challenge, sufferings and exorbitant cost of living faced by Edo people.

“We are glad with the salutary impact of this initiative which covers 13 intra-city routes and several intercity city routes daily, covering towns and villages within the State’s three senatorial districts.

“Over three hundred thousand residents have benefited from the scheme in the first two weeks of the palliative programme, while we expect over 1,500,000 residents are projected to benefit in the initial two months of the free transport initiative. We have placed new orders for additional CNG-run buses to increase the fleet

“We also launched a 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public places in the State to provide unlimited internet access to workers and other residents to enable them work effectively and efficiently from selected public spaces.

“We have begun reviewing the minimum wage of our workers which is currently N40,000 (the highest in the country), with a view to increasing it as soon as the Federal Government revises the Revenue Allocation Formula.”