Nigeria At 63: NNPP Seeks Good Governance, Transformative Policies

Nigerians have been charged to use the opportunity of the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary to reflect on the nation’s history, and modest achievements, and embrace the immense potential that lies ahead, adding that a united and prosperous Nigeria is achievable through strong leadership, good governance, and transformative policies

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), representing the aspirations and dreams of the Nigerian people, gave the charge on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq, adding that the party has extended its warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes to the great nation of Nigeria as it commemorates its 63rd Independence Anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

The party noted that since the country’s independence in 1960, Nigeria has continuously demonstrated its resilience, vibrancy and determination to overcome challenges and achieve progress, adding that this year’s anniversary offers another golden and unique opportunity to embrace good governance and unite to move the country forward.

“As a political party committed to the welfare and progress of all Nigerians, NNPP recognises the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and the various generations that have contributed to the growth and development of our beloved nation. We salute the efforts of those who have dedicated their lives to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, and unity.

“This Independence Day, let us stand together as Nigerians, transcending ethnic, regional, and religious differences. It is a time to renew our commitment to one another and foster the spirit of inclusiveness, patriotism, and progress. Together, we can forge a brighter future for our nation, where every citizen can thrive and fulfil their potential.

“The NNPP firmly believes that a united and prosperous Nigeria is achievable through strong leadership, good governance, and transformative policies. On this momentous occasion, we call on the government, political leaders, and citizens alike to prioritize the collective well-being of our people, ensuring justice, equity, and inclusiveness in all spheres of society.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, let us remember those among us who have been impacted by various challenges, including insecurity, poverty, and unemployment. The NNPP remains resolute in its commitment to tackling these issues head-on and providing sustainable solutions that uplift the lives of the Nigerian people.

“Finally, the NNPP expresses gratitude to all Nigerians who have diligently contributed to the growth and development of our great nation. Together, we shall continue to build a democratic society that upholds the values of integrity, accountability, and social justice.,” the statement stated.