Nigeria At 63: Nigerians Are Problem Of Nigeria- Adaramodu

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Adaramodu, has asserted that Nigerians were the cause of the myriad of problems facing the country and not the leadership alone.

Adaramodu made the assertion while speaking to journalists in Abuja, on Nigeria’s journey to nationhood, after 63 years of political independence from Great Britain, stressing that all citizens must join hands in lifting the country to where she ought to be.

He noted that government being a collective responsibility, the quality of followership in any nation determines the quality of leadership, arguing that followership that asked for accountability, would make the leadership sit up to its responsibilities.

The lawmaker, who is the Spokesman of the Senate, posited that all Nigerians including the leaders and the led, should undergo reorientation, to drive the country to greatness, insisting that the attitude of most contemporary Nigerians could not facilitate meaningful development.

His words: “We should not look at leadership as a loathsome affair that we should leave for those who are not doing well in the society. I always say that followership is what determines the quality of leadership. I mean the followership that is asking for accountability; followership that is asking questions, followership that will reward leaders by their actions and reactions.

“As we all know, even in the social palance, everything in life is garbage in garbage out. So, the follower will become the leader. The character you carry as a follower is the character you are going to exhibit when you become a leader.

“That is why I am recommending to Nigerians that as followers, let us take Nigeria as our own, that we have to work for together and we have to pray for together and ensure that we contribute our own quota in our own little way.

“Our quota can be just to be a decent citizen; our own quota can be not to engage in cultism, our own quota can be not to engage in drug addiction; our own quota can be not to engage in corruption. Once I do that and you do your own, definitely we will have a sane society. If we do this, anybody who wants to go the other way will be alone.

“All of us need reorientation. First, we need to know that we can only have one place of birth. Even if you have dual citizenship, you should know which one is superior to the other. There is nowhere you can rate the two citizenship equal.”

Adaramodu observed that most Nigerians were not patriotic in obeying the laws of the land, arguing that if an unpatriotic follower got to a position of power, the person would also exhibit unpatriotic tendencies in office.

“Each of us must confess our practice of patriotism by asking these pertinent questions. Have we done well for our country? Have we projected our country well? Have I done my own part either as a leader or as a follower? We have to sincerely ask these questions.

“For example, you are a taxi driver, you are supposed to carry two passages but you are carrying six because you want to maximize profit. Again look at our attitude to observing the traffic lights. How many of our motorists obey the traffic regulations? Is it only the leaders? I think all of us have questions to answer on patriotism.

“So, it is not only the leaders. Now all these characters that I have mentioned will one day graduate to be leaders. So, what kind of leaders are we expecting them to be or exhibit? So, we have to examine ourselves ask questions from ourselves, and provide answers to them. All of us need to be sincere to ourselves.

“Secondly, going forward, the issue of schools, today those people that are running schools, for instance, the most qualified teachers are in the public schools. Why would a teacher insist on taking his or her child to a private school where they don’t have as qualified teachers as in the public schools? So, this is why I said, as leaders and followers, we need to reorientate ourselves on the task of patriotism.

“The question is why would you withdraw your child from a public school to a private school, does it mean that we don’t have qualified teachers in the public schools? This is not about the leadership alone because, at times when the followers are very upright and they are asking for accountability, the leaders will sit tight.”

He assured that the 10th National Assembly would review any sections of the 2022 Electoral Act, to improve on it, to make it a better document that would give Nigerians better elections in the future, saying that no law is absolute to amendment.

“Well, a law is a living thing. It is not static and it is not abstract. So, no law is absolute to the amendment. Therefore, anywhere we notice that there is a bottleneck or that there is any problem, that one will be dealt with, but so far, the 2022 Electoral Act is a very great improvement over the previous Electoral Acts that we have been having. So, if there is any problem anywhere in the Electoral Act and anybody or civil society brings it for amendment, the National Assembly will do justice to it,” he assured.