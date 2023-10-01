Nigeria At 63: Jonathan Sends Strong Message To Nigerians

Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has lauded Nigerians for their steadfastness in the face of the nation’s meagre achievements and developmental obstacles since independence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, October 1 to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary in Abuja by his Media Assistant, Ikechukwu Eze.

The statement reads “It is now 63 years since our dear country got her independence from Britain.

“This commemoration offers us the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim our modest strides, reassess the odds we survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew our hopes for a greater tomorrow.

“Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities,” Jonathan said.

Speaking further, he added that disillusionment in the populace, particularly among young people, over the nation’s unfulfilled expectations over the years was not wholly abnormal.

However, he advised the young people to consider historical moments that demonstrate the nation’s bright destiny.

“Yet, rather than despair, we should look back at the encouraging signposts that set the tone for an auspicious future and the promise that we could attain our growth and development goals.

“Our nation survived a civil war, pulled through economic downturns at different times and has continued to hold its ground against threatening socio-political challenges, leveraging that indomitable spirit that guided our nationalists to remain steadfast and focused.

“This is the same disposition that today strengthens our citizens and enlivens their spirit and hope against the menace of terrorism, insecurity, economic hardship and worsening effects of climate change,” he added.

According to Jonathan, Nigerians’ success in the international arena in sports, medicine, music, the arts, technology, and academia was driven by their competitive spirit.

As we mark yet another independence anniversary, we should focus our energy towards enthroning equity, justice, and peace.

Towards enthroning national cohesion in order to bring to fruition the dream of Nigeria realising its full potential and holding up the torch of liberty and progress for all Africans. Happy Independence Anniversary. God bless Nigeria,” Jonathan concluded.