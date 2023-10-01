Nigeria At 63: Gov Sule Urges Nigerians To Rally Round Tinubu

…vows to justify mandate

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that his administration has put the state on the path of industrial growth and economic prosperity to justify the mandate given to him for another term in office by the people of the state.

He made the promise on Sunday in Lafia, in his statewide address marking Nigeria’s 63rd independence and Nasarawa state at 27th-anniversary celebrations respectively.

The governor said his administration was committed to turning around the fortunes of the state through the provision of infrastructural, quality health care, attracting investment, agricultural development, educational advancement, public service transformation and ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens of the state among other things.

Sule said that the celebration of the creation of the state would not be complete without paying tribute to the founding fathers of the state who sacrificed their time, resources and energy towards ensuring the creation of Nasarawa State.

He restated the commitment of his administration to continue to work to ensure that the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state were kept alive.

As Nigeria celebrates her 63rd independence anniversary, Governor Sule called on Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration is consolidating on building sustainable development, peace and economic prosperity for the nation.

Sule said ” Let me, on behalf of the Government and good people of Nasarawa State, congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and, indeed, all Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd Anniversary of our nationhood. I also congratulate the good people of Nasarawa State on the 27th Anniversary of the creation of the State,”

For Nasarawa at 27, the governor reminded the people of the state about the collective desire for self-determination, economic empowerment and social cohesion that was the motivating factor for the creation of the state.

Sule expressed the commitment of his administration to leverage the contributions of successive administrations towards realizing the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

His words ” My dear people of Nasarawa State, you would recall that in our commitment to continue to provide purposeful leadership, we sought for your mandate for the second term as Executive Governor of Nasarawa State. Convinced by our landmark achievements, you have responded to our call with your votes and entrusted us the leadership of our dear State for another term of four (4) years in order to consolidate on our strides for better Nasarawa State”

“I need to reiterate my resolve to continue to serve the State sincerely and with the fear of the Almighty. We shall do that with due diligence in line with our principles of accountability, transparency and prudent management of public resources. I assure you that the mandate given to us will continue to be justified.

“I must state that in everything we do, the dream of our founding fathers and the interest of the good people of Nasarawa State will continue to define our policies and programmes towards actualizing the Nasarawa State of our collective dream,”

The governor, therefore, called on the organized labour to shelve its planned indefinite strike action to protest the hardship being experienced by Nigerians following the removal of the fuel subsidy, saying, the Federal and State governments are strategizing towards addressing the plight of workers.

“In this regard, we have facilitated the mass construction and rehabilitation of classroom blocks in our primary and secondary schools across the State. This is based on our conviction that a conducive environment enhances effective teaching and learning.

“Similarly, we have employed about three thousand, five hundred (3,500) teachers