Nigeria At 63: Ethnic Nationalities Call For New Constitution For Nigeria

As Nigeria celebrates 63 years of its independence, a non-governmental organisation, Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities (CIEN), has advocated ‘a drastic change’ if the country is to continue as a nation.

Its position was contained in a press statement issued and signed by representatives of various ethnic nationalities in the country.

According to it, “109 years after amalgamation of diverse ethnic nationalities of various sizes, cultures and aspirations and 63 years after independence Nigeria is still unable to live together in harmony or accept a common national identity”.

It submitted that this year’s independence celebration provided an opportunity to “re-examine and decide on the relationship the ethnic nationalities want with each other and chart a new path for peace and prosperity rather than continue to suffer in this debilitatingly- unproductive relationship”.

The CIEN argued that problems besetting Nigeria were foundational and required structural re-engineering as reflected in “weak governance structures, ethno-religious conflicts, inequality, and inequitable power relations which have exacerbated our situation, leaving a trail of perennial crisis, ethnic distrust, and social unrest in their wake”

While regretting that the independence of 1960 “has turned out to be a stealthy replacement of Western imperialism with the yoke of settler colonialism”, the body added that “indigenous communities in Nigeria have faced a myriad of challenges, including environmental degradation, land dispossession, the threat of annihilation and lack of access to essential services”.

It then called for a new constitution that would return the country to “a symmetric federal structure with a guarantee of equal representation to all regions and equitable distribution of power that ensures the rights of every Nigerian irrespective of population size of the region or of the place of birth or faith”.

The Coalition insisted that “Indigenous people should be constitutionally empowered by the regions to develop, control, and use their lands and natural resources.

The right to regulate the entry of migrants, the right to stay in the territories, and the right to claim parts of ancestral land previously reserved for various purposes except those reserved and intended for common and public welfare and service should revert to the people”.

Insisting that indigenous communities have strong connections with their environment, CIEN argued that ownership of ancestral lands should “be private, collective, or communal as may be considered by the regions”.

The organization therefore called on “the Nigerian government, civil society organizations, and the international community to work collaboratively and seize the opportunity of this year’s anniversary to initiate a comprehensive rebirth programme that will address the foundational issues and ensure the rights and dignity of indigenous peoples are upheld. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity”, not submitted.