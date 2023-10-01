Nigeria At 63: Best Days Still Ahead – Makinde

…Labour Unions shun Independence anniversary

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the country is currently at a crossroads in the nation’s history and so the moment calls for renewed hope, unity and a shared commitment to prosperity on the part of citizens of the state and Nigerians in general.

Governor Makinde’ stated this in his address titled:” Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity” at this year’s Independence Day anniversary celebrations held at the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasigba, Ibadan

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal, expressed optimism that the best days are still ahead despite the economic challenges the country is faced with.

”Today, as we gather to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of our great nation’s independence, we stand at a crossroads in our history. We find ourselves at a pivotal moment, a moment that calls for renewed hope, unity, and a shared commitment to prosperity. Despite the challenges that have tested our resolve, I firmly believe that Nigeria’s best days are still ahead of us.

”Our journey to nationhood has been marked by successes and sorrows, but our tenacity as a people has shone brilliantly through it all. We have conquered numerous challenges, and it is this spirit of perseverance that should fill our hearts with hope as we move forward.

”Our national strength has always been built on unity. Nigeria is a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and customs, and it is this diversity that contributes to the richness of our national fabric. Our power rests in our capacity to unite as one, despite our differences, and work toward a common goal: the advancement and prosperity of our great nation.

”There have been times in recent years when our unity has been put to the test. We were endangered by political differences, ethnic hostilities, and economic imbalances. Today, however, I stand before you to affirm that these difficulties do not define us. They are only momentary stumbling stones on our way to greatness. It is time to rise beyond our differences, embrace our diversity, and construct a stronger, more united Nigeria.

”Prosperity has also been an unattainable aspiration for many Nigerians. We have seen economic downturns, unemployment, and poverty afflict our people. But let us not forget that we are a country endowed with enormous natural resources, a thriving entrepreneurial culture, and a brilliant and young population. Our potential for wealth is limitless”, he said.

He urged the citizens of the country to remember the sacrifices made by its forefathers by working tirelessly to develop a Nigeria that they would be proud of—” a Nigeria where every person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to prosper”.

While reaffirming his unwavering belief in the potential of Nigeria and its people, Governor Seyi Makinde said ” Our renewed hope for unity and prosperity is not a mere aspiration; it is a call to action.”

“Together, we can overcome any obstacle, bridge any divide, and achieve greatness beyond our wildest dreams. Happy 63rd Independence Day, Nigeria! May this day mark the beginning of a new chapter in our history, a chapter of unity, prosperity, and boundless hope. Thank you, and God bless Nigeria.” He concluded

The occasion witnessed the usual match past parade by the men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, as well as, students and voluntary youth organizations in the state

Meanwhile, members of the organised labour unions in the state shunned the annual celebrations as a result of the proposed industrial action slated to commence on Wednesday, October 3, 2023.