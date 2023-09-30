Nigeria At 63: Be Steadfast, Nigeria’s Problems Not Permanent, Oyo Senator Tells Nigerians

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has declared that the current challenges facing Nigeria are temporal and not permanent, in the face of its current challenges.

Alli, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement issued and signed by

his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, to felicitate Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, advised the citizens to remain steadfast, urging them not to lose hope in the country.

While urging Nigerians to be patriotic by supporting the government, Alli said, “As we celebrate our independence as a sovereign nation, it is important for us to fully grasp the significance of the strides we have made over the years while striving for a better future.

“While we still face economic and social challenges as a nation, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of the progress we have made and the boundless potential we possess as a people.

“I urge you all to remain steadfast in our patriotic duty to support the government as we navigate these challenges towards a rewarding future for us all. We are aware of the current economic climate and its impact on the lives of Nigerians.

However, we assure the people that this is a temporary phase, and our leaders are working tirelessly to fast-track the country’s economic recovery and sustain the gains we have achieved. Our government is committed to creating an inclusive and diversified economy that will benefit every Nigerian.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, we must remember the true essence of independence, which lies in our collective efforts as a people towards securing the advancement of our nation and its citizens.

“We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to remain focused on our national aspirations and work diligently towards achieving them.”