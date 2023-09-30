Nigeria At 63: Anglican Ordinands Lament Collapse Of Governance

Anglican Seminarians at the Institute of Theology, Paul University, Awka, Anambra State have lamented the collapse of governance in Nigeria, urging President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to step up respective action plans to bring back Nigeria on the path of growth, harmony and progress as a nation and for her citizens.

President of the Student’s Union Government (SUG) of the Institute, Ordinand Nwoda Harrison Mmadudili –Chika who made the call yesterday in Awka during the presentation of the 2023/ 24 Presidential Address/ Charge bemoaned the State of the Nation presently in every facet of living which he described as a matter that requires serious attention and action.

The SUG President lamented that from cries of marginalisation, various vices like bribery, kidnapping for ransom and rituals among others have bedevilled the integrity and goodwill that Nigerians once had decades ago in the comity of Nations.

He recalled that in recent times, the citizens anticipated that Nigeria’s electoral system would get better but instead “we saw a culture of impunity, garrison mentality, commandist royalty, voter suppression, result falsifications and these had pushed back the excitement of many into dispiritedness and disinterestedness regarding the future of our dear nation”

“The negligence and indifference of the government on many critical matters also calls for a serious concern. All the prosperity indices and measures of assessment are on the negative inferences.

“The capacity and purchasing power of our currency is dwindling every day while both the tangible and intangible security structures do not seem to measure up to the challenges of the day” he said.

While thanking the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henery Ndukuba, Archbishop of the Province of Nigeria and Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim and the Ag. Director of the Institute, Ven. Dr Rex Kanu for the great work they are doing in making sure that the Institute remains the Pride of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion., he said the SUG Executive has initiated modalities through which the Reformation mandate given to them shall be actualised.