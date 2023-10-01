Nigeria At 63: Adeboye Calls For Prayers, Says You’re Not Free If You’re Poor

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, said colonisation does not mean freedom from poverty, terror, or sickness as he urged Nigerians to pray for the country’s healing

Pastor Adeboye who spoke on Sunday in a sermon titled, “Free Indeed” noted that to enjoy free freedom, individuals should keep praying for the country.

Adeboye mentioned that the chosen theme is in alignment with the celebration of the nation’s Independence Day, which revolves around the concept of freedom.

He said even though they may have gained freedom from colonial rule, they could still be vulnerable to various challenges such as sickness, poverty, and terror, among others.

He insisted that people who are poor cannot say they are free.

“Independence is talking about freedom, that is why we would be talking about freedom indeed. You may be enjoying independence from the colonial master and still be a slave to sickness, poverty, terror, among others.

“What is applicable to the individual is applicable to the nation, because a nation is made up of individuals, that is why you must join hands to bring salvation to our nation.

“If you borrow, if you are owing and you say you are free, you are deceiving yourself, borrowers are servants to the lender. You are not free if you are poor”, he said.

Charging the church members to keep praying for the nation, he said: “Whosoever the Son (Jesus Christ) shall set free, is free indeed, that is why you have a responsibility to keep praying for the nation and those who are yet to be saved”.