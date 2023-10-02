Nigeria At 63: Adamawa, Plateau, Nasarawa Govs Pardon 24 Inmates

In celebration of the 63rd Independence Day anniversary, the three northern governors have granted no fewer than twenty-four prison inmates freedom across their states.

New Telegraph reports that the inmates who were serving prison sentences in different correctional facilities were released in Adamawa, Plateau, and Nasarawa states.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri approved the pardon of three inmates, namely Zaro Boniface, Luka Grastone, and Alhaji Jauro Banyi.

The three inmates were reportedly serving prison sentences at the Numan correctional facility. Additionally, the governor has approved the commutation of the death sentence for one prisoner named Jibrilla Usman, who was originally held at the old custodial centre in Yola.

The governor made this decision based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and in accordance with the authority vested in him under Section 212(i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The Chief Press Secretary of the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, confirmed this development to journalists, noting that all required legal procedures have been finalized with the correctional facilities.

READ ALSO:

Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, is also reported to have granted freedom to a prisoner who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in the state.

The governor also intervened for the judgements of others to be reviewed.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Mutfwang confirmed this development on Sunday, October 1, during a statewide broadcast commemorating Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State explained that he utilized his prerogative of mercy as the governor to reevaluate the prisoners’ sentences based on the recommendations provided by the Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“Danladi Musa, who was sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Culpable Homicide and has served 17 years, is granted an absolute pardon. Tali Zingtim, who was sentenced to death by hanging for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, will serve 21 years imprisonment.

“Ponzing Nanshep, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, will serve 21 years imprisonment. Dauda Joshua, who was sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide, will serve life imprisonment,” he said.

Mutfwang mentioned that despite recent setbacks faced by the state, his administration is resolute in its commitment to reverse the trend and lead the state towards greater achievements.

Nasarawa Frees 20 Inmates

In a comparable manner, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has announced the release of 20 inmates from prison, in compliance with constitutional provisions and the prerogative of mercy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made this announcement during a broadcast marking Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary and the 27th anniversary of the establishment of Nasarawa State. However, he revealed that the state’s cash transfer program for underprivileged families would see an increase from N5,000 to N7,500 per month.

Governor Sule reiterated his administration’s dedication to allocating substantial resources to enhance the educational sector. This includes the recruitment of around 3,500 teachers for state secondary schools and the hiring of additional teaching and non-teaching staff in state tertiary institutions, all aimed at promoting the educational progress of the state.