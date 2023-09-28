Nigeria At 63: Abbas Urges Tinubu To Increase Workers’ Salary

As Nigeria heard towards its 63rd Independence Day celebration, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to improve the nation’s economic situation by raising workers’ salaries.

The Speaker made the call on Thursday at a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence Anniversary held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Actualizing The Vision Of Renewed Hope For Socio-Economic Development Through Effective Leadership”, Abbas advised President Tinubu’s administration to build on the existing synergy among the different arms of government to provide the much-needed democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Correspondingly, Dr Goke Adegoroye, the guest speaker at the event praised President Bola Tinubu for the actions he has already taken to reposition governance and reset the economy.

He, however, urged the administration to prioritise key aspects of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda with a view to ensuring that the impact is felt across different sectors of the economy.

READ ALSO;

On the other hand, Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima gave the Nigerian people the assurance that their sacrifices would not go to waste and that the promises made by the Tinubu administration would be kept.

He asserted that the administration is dedicated to creating a nation in which every citizen’s economic independence is ensured and none of them is dependent on vague handouts in order to survive.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate Nigeria’s efforts to rewrite its future. We are on the cusp of history right now, reflecting on a country that has defied the forecasts of the doomsayers and has evolved into a symbol of resiliency.

Despite the plots of minor vested interests, the Vice President said, “Over the past 63 years, we have not only survived but thrived because of our collective resolve, our commitment to progress, and the enduring spirit of unity that binds us from Aba, down through Ogbomosho to Zaria”. despite the conspiracies of minor vested interests,” the Vice President said.

He said that while this anniversary gives Nigeria a chance to recognise the interregional ties that have kept it from falling behind other African nations in terms of population and economic might, ” we are here to remind ourselves that the future we promised Nigerians isn’t an empty performance for electoral favours”.

The Vice President said that the intention, sincerity, and creative ideas of a country’s leaders, as well as their dedication to putting those ideas into action, decide a country’s future, not the incidence of a socioeconomic crisis.

“We cannot drive food security and eradicate poverty unless we keep our promise to renew the hope of the nation” he stated.

Without facilitating access to finance, boosting national security, and improving the business environment for our firms, we cannot encourage economic growth and cultivate job creation.

“To create the Nigeria of our dreams, we’re going to protect the law and combat corruption. If every citizen does not continue to be a key ally in the pursuit of our overarching national interests, we will not be able to accomplish any of these”.