Nigeria Assumes G-24 Chair

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has been elected Chairman of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24), a coalition of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In his acceptance speech, obtained by New Telegraph last night, Edun pledged that Nigeria’s chairmanship would prioritize reforming the global financial architecture to create a fairer and more inclusive system.

“Our goal is a fairer, more inclusive system—strengthening the global financial safety net at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expanding concessional financing through the multilateral development banks (MDBs), advancing quota and governance reforms, enhancing regional development banks, and modernizing payment systems to support local currency trade and digital transactions,” Edun stated.

He listed five strategic priorities under Nigeria’s leadership: reforming the global financial architecture, enhancing domestic resource mobilization and international tax cooperation, mobilizing innovative finance for development, strengthening integration and value-added manufacturing, and advancing climate finance and just energy transitions.

According to him, Nigeria’s tenure would also focus on deepening the G-24’s influence in global financial governance, amplifying the voice of emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), and ensuring that structural transformation delivers tangible progress.

“The 2025 Annual Meetings underscored the urgency of addressing the global demographic shift. With about 1.2 billion young people expected to enter the labor force over the next 10 to 15 years—competing for only 400 million jobs—the stakes are high,” Edun noted.

He emphasized that structural transformation—anchored on macroeconomic stability, economic diversification, private sector-led growth, domestic resource mobilization, and strategic investments in human capital and digital infrastructure—remains key to achieving resilience and job-rich growth.

“In today’s dynamic and uncertain global landscape, the mandate of the G-24 is more critical than ever. The organization’s role in supporting the economic policies of its member countries must be amplified,” he added.

The G-24, established in 1971, represents the interests of developing countries in global economic and financial deliberations, particularly in engagement with the IMF and World Bank.