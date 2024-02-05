Nigeria, Asia Arab Investment partner to digitise transportation databank

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has partnered with Asia Arab Investment (LLC) on a digitalised transportation databank project. This is aimed at revolutionising the country’s transportation operations by investing in cutting-edge technologies.

The Minister of Transportation, Sen Said Alkali, said this in a statement on his team’s visit to the headquarters of Asia Arab Investment LLC in Egypt. Alkali said that the project would generate real-time data from the system, marking a significant leap towards digitalization in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He said that his team’s visit marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s pursuit of technological advancement in the transportation domain by finalizing discussions on the deployment of advanced technologies. According to him, the focus is to create a digital ecosystem capable of generating real-time data from the transportation system. “The primary objective of this partnership is to harness state-ofthe-art technologies to digitize and modernise the operations of Nigeria’s transportation system, by leveraging real-time data generated through these technologies.

“The initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and facilitate informed decision-making across the entire transport network,” Alkali said. Representative of Asia Arab Investment LLC, Mr Hisham Ridwan, expressed commitment to deploying their technological expertise and resources to support the digital transformation of Nigeria’s transportation operations. Ridwan, according to the statement, emphasised the potential of the partnership to drive substantial improvements in data generation and utilisation, ultimately benefitting the government, industry stakeholders and the public at large.