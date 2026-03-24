Nigeria Army’s Strength Lies Not Only In Operational Capabilities – COAS

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has revealed that the strength of the army lies not only in its operational capabilities but also in the morale and well-being of its troops.

This is as the Army Chief has pledged his continued efforts to improve the living conditions, professional development, and strengthen support systems for the personnel and their families.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu disclosed this during a special Sallah Launcheon with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in the field held at Government Secondary School (GSS) Awe in Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph reports that the event brought together troops from Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States and attracted the Emir of Awe, HRH Alhaji Dr Isah Abubakar Umar II, among other eminent personalities.

Speaking, the COAS, who was represented by the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Major General OA Awolo, noted that “the strength of the Army lies not only in its operational capabilities but also in the morale and well-being of its troops”.

He pledged “continued efforts to improve living conditions, professional development, and strengthen support systems for personnel and their families, and further reiterated that the welfare of officers and soldiers remains a central pillar of his leadership and command philosophy.

The Chief of Army Staff also commended the collaboration among sister services and other security agencies, noting that synergy remains critical to sustaining operational success.

He expressed gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support and strategic leadership.

The COAS congratulated Muslim personnel and their families on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, describing the period as one of sacrifice, discipline and spiritual renewal, qualities that align closely with military values.

He noted the unique convergence of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season this year, stating that the rare alignment underscored the unity and mutual respect that define the Nigerian Army.

Lieutenant General Shaibu also paid glowing tribute to fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation, urging troops to remain steadfast in their duties.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, in his opening remarks, described the celebration as an avenue to appreciate and motivate troops for their recent operational successes.

Major General Gara highlighted the rescue of kidnapped victims and the neutralisation of criminal elements as evidence of the task force’s commitment to restoring peace and stability.

The OPWS spokesman, Ahmed Zubairu Zubairu, in a statement, quoted the Commander Sector 2 OPWS, Brigadier General DC Nwakonobi, in his vote of thanks as saying that the event had boosted troop morale and reinforced their sense of belonging.

Brigadier General Nwakonobi assured of continued vigilance and dedication in addressing security challenges.