Nigeria Army, FRSC Pledge To Strengthen Ties Beyond Football Match

The Nigerian Army and the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) have pledged to strengthen their ties beyond a friendly football match, which the Army team won 1-0.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong relationship and working synergy between the Nigerian Army and FRSC for effective service delivery.

General Ajose made this statement during the friendly football match between the Road Safety Commission and the Eagle Football team held at the Division’s Headquarters, Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto.

He was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration of the 8 Division.

Ajose noted that the relationship between the military and FRSC should extend beyond the football match.

“I urge the personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Federal Road Safety Corp to maintain a strong relationship with each other, not just in football matches.”

The Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), MaiKano Abdullahi, emphasized the significance of participating teams in every contest.

He expressed his pleasure in inviting the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, to participate in the friendly football match, aimed at boosting synergy among sister security agencies in the state.

Abdullahi assured that more events would be organized in the future to promote cooperation among security agencies.

Also, Alhaji Zakari, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Rabah Constituency, praised the military’s gesture in promoting harmony and working synergy among security agencies in Sokoto State.

