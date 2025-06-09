Nigeria: Are We Nearing The Village, Or Lost On The Road?

Share

A man once told me that when travelling to a rural settlement or village, one way to know you’re getting close is when you begin to see children walking alone along the road.

I found it an interesting observation—simple, yet symbolic. Back then, I casually accepted it as true. But now, I see it differently: as a metaphor for how we gauge progress or relief—a sign that a long journey might be nearing its end.

Recently, I read a piece praising President Bola Tinubu’s “financial engineering”— clearing Nigeria’s $4.5 billion FX backlog, raising external reserves from $3.9 billion in 2023 to a projected $25 billion in 2025, paying off the $3.4 billion IMF loan, and settling N30 trillion in Ways and Means debt with the CBN. On the surface, these moves appear impressive, painting a picture of economic redemption and alignment with global ex- pectations.

But beneath the political polish lies a more troubling picture. Where exactly is this money coming from? Nigerians are now being burdened with numerous charges through banks and other financial interfaces—without any added value. In thriving economies, governments boost revenue through taxes generated from active production, supported by infrastructure, stable electricity, sound policy, and empowered youth.

In Nigeria, the reverse is happening: revenue is being squeezed out of the people, even as the productive sector is left to wither. This is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse—crippling growth while boasting about financial “progress.” The signs of economic distress are all around us. Prices of basic goods continue to soar. Insecurity persists. Youth dissatisfaction is rising.

The education system is floundering, with the recent UTME results being a glaring red flag. Even initiatives like the push to convert vehicles to CNG and make transportation cheaper fall flat when conversion kits remain inaccessible or unaffordable.

And what of the children on the roadside—our earlier symbol of nearing a peaceful destination? In Nigeria’s case, are they walking towards home, or fleeing from it? Today, those children are more likely to be seen in internally displaced persons camps than on quiet village roads. Their presence is not a sign of arrival but of abandonment.

Meanwhile, the political space is rife with defections—mass migrations to the APC (All Progressives Congress) not out of ideology or service, but for survival and protection. A return to power—not to energise or harmonise the field of problem-solving, but reintegration into a system that shields and rewards.

So where are the metrics for the touted growth that are attracting the political class to bond in one accord? Can we truly say President Tinubu’s economic management reflects real progress when the naira continues to plummet against the dollar? Can we look into the eyes of the average Nigerian and find joy, contentment, or hope of getting closer to home?

The growing discontent was visible as a form of transferred aggression when, recently, nursing students in Delta State refused to acknowledge the First Lady as their “Mother,” despite being urged by a cheerful MC to do so in appreciation of donated kits.

While official reports may try to spin optimism, the truth cannot be hidden forever. The global community is seemingly being forced to hear directly from the masses—not from doctored statements.

Just as African youths now rally around leaders like President Traoré of Burkina Faso to affirm their own truths in appreciation of his leadership, Nigeria’s vibrant youth voices continue to expose the gap between propaganda and reality.

Standing tall in this regard are voices like: Eedris Abdulkareem (Real Name: Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja) – A veteran Nigerian rapper and activist, best known for using his music to confront political corruption, police brutality, and social inequality.

His 2004 song “Jaga Jaga” became an anthem of protest against Nigeria’s systemic failure. VeryDarkMan (Real Name: Martins Otse) – A fearless and controversial social commentator who uses social media to call out corruption, social injustice, and celebrity hypocrisy. He recently had a brush with the EFCC but remains undeterred. Rinu Oduala – A leading voice during the #EndSARS protests.

She is a youth activist and advocate for social justice who uses her platform to address governance failures and push for youth inclusion in national discourse. Mr Macaroni (Real Name: Debo Adebayo) – An actor and comedian turned activist, he was a major figure in the #EndSARS movement. Known for his catchphrase “Freaky freaky,” he has transformed his platform into a powerful voice for civil rights and against state brutality.

Aisha Yesufu – She remains one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s youthdriven advocacy. Known for her iconic stance during #EndSARS, she is an unwavering critic of poor governance and a bold defender of equity and justice. These bold but contrasting voices should remind one of that unforgettable restaurant scene in ‘Scarface’.

Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, sits at a table in a dimly lit, upscale restaurant, exuding wealth and arrogance. Michelle Pfeiffer, as Elvira, sits across from him—disillusioned, bitter, and fed up.

In a piercing moment, she lays the truth bare: despite the money, power, and illusion of success intoxicating Tony Montana, she reminds him that they are nothing but losers, living off violence and lies.

That moment tears down the veil of opulence and reveals the emptiness behind their empire—just as most Nigerian politicians would not feel proud to take responsibility for what the country has become. No doubt, the ‘Scarface’ scene captures Nigeria’s current state all too well.

Despite official claims of reform and economic revival, the reality for ordinary Nigerians is one of suffering and exclusion. The illusion may be dressed in flamboyance, but underneath lays the rot of inequality and injustice—begging for the emergence of a new and genuine order.

