Nigeria Archery Federation Sets AGM For March 10

Share

The Nigeria Archery Federation (NAFED) has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for March 10, 2025, at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Secretariat in Abuja.

This decision followed an emergency online Executive Committee meeting held on February 7, where NAFED President, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi, conveyed the World Archery Federation’s (WAF) vote of confidence in the NAFED Executive Committee ahead of the AGM.

As part of the 2025 calendar kickoff, an archery championship will be held from March 9-10 at Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. During the meeting, the board also ratified the appointment of prominent individuals as NAFED patrons.

Additionally, discussions were held on setting a suitable date for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Archery Championship, which is expected to take place within the first quarter of the year. NAFED’s president urged members to actively support initiatives aimed at developing archery in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: