Nigeria, Angola Sign Pact On Combating Illicit Drugs, Deepening Cooperation

Nigeria and the Republic of Angola have signed two agreements aimed at combating illicit production, manufacture and trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychological substances and their precursors as well as cultural cooperation and exchange.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by Dr Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The statement is against backdrop of the signing of the agreement by Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu and her Angolan counterpart, Amb. Domingos Lopes, the Angolan Secretary of State for International Cooperation, during the Fifth Session of Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission in Luanda, from Sept. 9 to Sept.12, 2025.

According to her, Nigerian government facilitates a landmark twinning agreement on socio-economic and cultural development between Bayelsa and Namibe, a province of Angola. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “It also midwifed another economic cooperation deal between Nasarawa State and the Angolan province of Bengo.”