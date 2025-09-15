New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria, Angola Sign…

Nigeria, Angola Sign Pact On Combating Illicit Drugs, Deepening Cooperation

Nigeria and the Republic of Angola have signed two agreements aimed at combating illicit production, manufacture and trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychological substances and their precursors as well as cultural cooperation and exchange.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by Dr Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The statement is against backdrop of the signing of the agreement by Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu and her Angolan counterpart, Amb. Domingos Lopes, the Angolan Secretary of State for International Cooperation, during the Fifth Session of Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission in Luanda, from Sept. 9 to Sept.12, 2025.

According to her, Nigerian government facilitates a landmark twinning agreement on socio-economic and cultural development between Bayelsa and Namibe, a province of Angola. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “It also midwifed another economic cooperation deal between Nasarawa State and the Angolan province of Bengo.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Int’l Democracy Day: MRA Calls For Protection Of Free Expression, Civic Space
Read Next

Ibadan Airport May Re-Open For Ladoja’s Coronation Set For Sept 26