Nigeria, Angola Having Sizeable Crude Loading Overhangs For Nov

Nigeria is reportedly experiencing sizable crude oil overhangs for loadings scheduled for November.

Oil marketers on Friday also said that crude premiums to benchmark prices have declined by $1 to $2 a barrel depending on the grade, traders said.

Angola, according to reports, is also having crude loading overhangs for its November schedule.

Traders and an analyst told Reuters that as of Tuesday, there were 20-30 cargoes of Nigerian crude left, and about 6-7 cargoes of Angolan crude for November, far more than is typically expected to be left over at this stage of the trading cycle.

In an analysis, James Davis referring to the weaker West African differentials said: “This could be the start of things to come.

“Globally, demand is tracking sideways from here, and we’re going to see increases in crude supply from non-OPEC. Come January, the market could start looking a bit longer.

For West African crude demand to pick up again, premiums need to come down further, traders said. Otherwise, prices for oil products need to rise proportionally.”

It could be recalled that some West African crudes hit multi-month highs in early October. For instance, Nigeria’s Bonga crude was offered at a premium of $9 a barrel to the benchmark dated Brent, while Escravos and Forcados were on offer over $8.

However, freight rates have since jumped and refiners’ profit margins have narrowed, weighing on demand.