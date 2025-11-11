Nigeria And Trump’s Intervention: Time For Truth, Renewal

There is a video of me in 2018, when I first chaired Unusual Praise in Lagos — long before my foray into politics. That year, our leadership chose to dedicate the project to raising awareness and support for our brothers and sisters in Benue State, who had become victims of relentless attacks by armed militias, or whatever names they are called.

Tragically, those same patterns of violence have since spread across our country. Today, as I reflect on Nigeria’s current situation – and the recent decision by United States’ President Donald Trump to intervene – I feel compelled to speak as both a citizen and a believer in this nation’s promise.

The courage to confront the truth

Our first responsibility as a nation is honesty. We must admit that we have a problem – one that runs deep into the very fabric of governance, justice and moral leadership. We cannot heal what we refuse to confront.

Nigeria must be reimagined on the pillars of truth, equity and the rule of law – with accountability for every action, at every level. No amount of public relations or diplomatic spin can replace the sincerity of purpose. If we want peace, we must build justice. If we desire unity, we must earn trust.

The Urgency of diplomatic leadership

The recent actions and statements from the United States should have triggered an immediate and coordinated diplomatic response from our government. It was an opportunity for strategic engagement – to open constructive channels, clarify concerns, and affirm the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the lives of its citizens.

I expected President Bola Tinubu to have swiftly activated a high-level diplomatic mission to Washington, aligning Nigeria’s position with both national dignity and global partnership. Some of the official reactions we’ve heard so far, unfortunately, have been unhelpful, even counterproductive. This was not the moment for defensiveness or rhetoric. We must remember that diplomacy is not submission – It is strategy. A strong and dignified foreign policy does not react emotionally; it acts responsibly.

The pathway to renewal

Nigeria, as currently constituted, is not sustainable. Even what works can be improved – even more so for what does not. That is why I sincerely urge my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of President Tinubu, to take full responsibility for both past and present failings. Let us show humility, apologise where necessary, and commit to genuine repentance.

The place to begin is the rule of law –ensuring an independent and accountable judiciary, and fixing our broken electoral system. This means implementing electronic voting, ensuring the realtime transmission of results, and allowing independent candidacy, with clear legislation and timelines for each reform. These reforms are not political luxuries – they are moral imperatives. A nation’s destiny cannot rise higher than the credibility of its elections.

A call for national dialogue and restructuring

More fundamentally, Nigeria needs an honest, structured conversation about its future. I strongly recommend bringing together the leadership of The Patriots, the Fatherland Group (which advocates the Orange Union Model), and the Federal Government’s representatives to identify specific priorities, assign responsibilities, and set clear deadlines for key steps in restructuring our federation.

A credible working document for this dialogue remains the 2014 National Conference report – a blueprint born of consensus and national goodwill. Our diversity should be a source of strength, not suspicion. True federalism, balanced devolution of powers and regional autonomy within a united framework can unlock Nigeria’s full potential.

Restoring hope and order

Beyond political reforms, we must renew our collective moral compass. The state must reclaim its moral authority by eliminating criminality from our forests, highways, and communities – not through arbitrary force, but through justice and intelligence. Sponsors and perpetrators of violence must face the full weight of the law. Security is not only about the absence of war; it is the presence of justice. And when that justice stands firm, peace will follow.

A Vision worth fighting for

If these actions are taken in good faith – grounded in courage and humility – Nigeria will rise again. History will remember President Tinubu not for the crises he inherited, but for the courage he showed in transforming them – from chaos to concord, pain to purpose, despair to direction. Let us act decisively, taking responsibility, initiating needed reforms, and leading by example. Now is the time to pursue reform and restoration for our nation. Lead with empathy, listen actively, and embrace real change together.