Nigeria And Emerging Political Dynasties

As politics becomes more and more lucrative in Nigeria, the entrance of scions of various political leaders into the fray and the manner they receive juicy offices are now issues of concern. BIYI ADEGOROYE takes a look at this tendency wondering if it was driven by the desire to serve or a gradual construction of political dynasties

Like monarchs who hand over the reins of power in hereditary manner to their sons, Nigerian politicians leave no one in doubt about their readiness to sustain their grip on power or even perpetuate themselves in office across generations, sometimes by proxy. Whether at the state or national lev- els, a number of Nigerian politicians in the last 40 years have fragrantly manifested this clasp on power, either by recycling themselves in office or installing their progenies in office at the end of their constitutional terms or even serve simultaneously with them.

Capturing the situation almost humorously not too long ago, former Presidential spokesman, Dr Reuben Abati, said as the politicians are leaving office, they are installing their sons and daughters, such that Nigeria has become sort of a family business. That seems to beg the issue now because some of the politicians are serving (?) contemporaneously with their fathers. A peep into Nigeria’s history indicates this systematic positioning of family members for public offices.

At the dawn of the Second Republic in 1999, the strongman of Kwara politics, Senator Olusola Saraki be- came the Senate Leader. And about two decades later, his son Bukola not only assumed office as a governor, his daughter, Gbemi, was elected a senator. Upon the completion of his two terms of eight years, besides his election into the Senate, Bukola Saraki became the number three elected official in Nigeria, assuming the position of Senate President.

During the same period, Gbemi got another plump position as a Minister. The situation is not any different from the 9th National Assembly when Brig-Gen David Mark (retd) a one-time Communications Minister and ex-military governor was elected into the Senate. In no time he wormed his way to become the Senate President. In a rare subterfuge, Mark’s daughter Blessing Onuh, contested election on the platform of APGA, instead of her father’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and she is currently on her second term representing the Tarka/ Gboko federal constituency, this time on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Development in the current dispensation seems more intriguing. For in- stance, in the 2023 elections, Regina Akume, wife of George Akume, one-time Benue State governor, former Minister of Special Duties and current Secretary to Government of the Federation is now a member of the House of Representatives. Similarly, Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of Chief James Ibori, a two-term governor of Delta State, has been reelected into the House of Representatives.

She is the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission Commit- tee (NDDC). While he strugged in vain to pass National Assembly screening, one time Minister of Federal Capital Territory and ex-governor Nasir el-Rufai’s son, Mohammed Bello, is not only a federal lawmaker, but also Chairman, House Committee on Banking Regulation.

In the same breathe, son of former governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, Olamiju, heads House Committee on Youths in Parliament, while Olumide Osoba, son of a former Ogun State governor and APC leader, is not only serving his third term in the House of Representatives but he is the Chairman, House Committee on Justice.

Adegboyega Adefarati, son of late Ondo State governor, Adebayo Adefarati, is the Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity Committee. The son of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Moshood Akiolu, is also serving his second term representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

At state level

In Abia State, after his eight years in office as governor from 2007 to 20015, Theodore Orji advanced his political prowess to the National Assembly when he won the Abia Central Senatorial seat in 2015. His son, Chinedum, also became a lawmaker representing Abia Central Constituency in the State House of Assembly in the same year and upon his re-election in 2019, he assumed office as the Speaker.

In Lagos State, we had Senator Ad- eseye Ogunlewe who had served as senator and later Minister, and his son is currently the chairman of an LCDA in Kosofe. He seemed to have followed the pattern set by former High Commissioner, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and former Information and Culture Minister, Lai Moham- med, whose sons serve at the House of Representatives and the Lagos State House of Assembly respectively.

Still in Lagos State, Olatubosun, a son of Mr. Dele Alake, a ministerial nominee, has been penciled down to serve as commissioner in Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s cabinet. A similar development has been reported in Delta, with Orode, the daughter of former governor, Emmanuel Udu- aghan making the 26-person nominees.

In Jigawa State, where Sule Lamido, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, governed for eight years (1999- 2007), his son, Mustapha, recently contested for the Jigawa West senatorial position, but lost to Mohammed Sabo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The US example

Some individuals might argue that there is nothing novel about scions of politicians following their fathers’ path to public governance. This is because of its occurrence in a few advanced democracies. In the United State at one point in history, George Bush Snr, an American politician, diplomat, and businessman was elected the 41st President of the United State and served from 1989- 1993.

In 2001, his son, George Walker Bush succeeded Bill Clinton upon his election as the 43rd President of the United States and served an eight-year term which terminated in 2009. A member of the Republican Party, he had previously served as the 46th governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000. Bush junior tenure as President was contemporaneous with that of his sibling, Jeb Bush, who was the governor of Florida 1999- 2007.

Indeed during the presidential election debacle of 2004, figures returned from the state Florida reportedly swayed the election in favour of George W Bush. To those who alluded to these in- stances, such moves may have been informed by the insights and inspirations received from their parents. However, another school of thought holds that in Nigeria these children are greenhorns without political pedigree and antecedents who are merely riding on the crest and reputation of their parents.

In some cases, these parents must have either been compensated with such a position or have influenced nomination and consequent elections in favour of their wards or wives. Such an election could have been rigged or skewed in favour of these often inexperienced protégés of the politicians, thereby making the pro- cess very unfair to others- a negation of inclusivity and participatory principles of democracy.

Reactions

The concern here is the danger of concentrating power in the hands of generations of politicians and their families in a country over 200 million, a number of whom are highly competent in statecraft and governance. This is more so when the nation’s public service and the country still reeks of corruption and under development in the hands of these same leaders.

One of those who expressed some apprehension over this is Chief Martins Onovo, former presidential candidate of the CPC in the 2019 elections, saying this is not a democracy. “The first is that we delude ourselves that this is a democracy. This is not a democracy and this can never be a democracy under any stretch of the definition of democracy. “The irreducible minimum of democracy is the rule of law and integrity of the ballot.

Let us not even go into participation, but stop at rule of law and integrity of the ballot. I challenge the Guild of Editors to challenge me on this because they cannot continue to represent this as democracy when it is not. “This has been called crimitocracy by some people; different people have different kinds of names for what we have here but not a democracy.

So if you have this pseudo-democracy which is what we have here, then the outcome is what you have seen. It has produced corruption and election manipulation. “The people are the sovereign and when you take sovereignty away from the people by denying them the value of their votes, that is a coup d’état, because the people are the sovereign as represented in the integrity of the ballot.

That is why I am not happy that up till now, no newspaper has written an editorial that INEC is intolerable, despite the conflicting reports he used to declare winners. “INEC published fraudulent results, different from what the same INEC published on its IREV. INEC published that APC won Rivers State and used it to de- clare the party winner. The same INEC on its IREV published that the Labour Party won Rivers State.

The same thing is applicable in Benue State, yet we are tolerating INEC. The outcome is what you have seen.” Reacting to the issue, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South until June 2023, holds a different view. To him, there is nothing unusual about serving or former public officers encouraging their children to vie for public office. He alluded to many families of accountants, lawyers and judges who could be described as dynasties of sorts, and they are doing well.

Towomo even referred to some judges who have their children serving as magistrates, judges and Senior Advocates of Nigeria. “You cannot rule out the possibility that some of these children possess requisite qualifications and were captivated by leadership, and have imbibed leadership qualities, hence they were mentored by their parents to prepare for leadership positions in the society,” he said.

As the current dispensation gets under-way, it is believed that since public office is a constitutional right, every Nigerian with requisite qualification and passion for public service shouldn’t be inhibited from throwing his hat into the ring. At various levels, the nation needs patriotic and competent Nigerians to participate in the leadership recruitment process in order to make a difference, especially in the face of the poor governance which has characterised the country for some decades now.