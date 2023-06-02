Nigeria And Ebonyi State After The Inaugurations

The inaugurations of President Bola Tinubu and other state governors marked the end of emotional fireworks between those who wanted the inaugurations to hold and those who did not want it to hold due to obvious faults in the processes that produced the new sheriffs. The extra-judicial efforts to stop the inaugurations were unnecessary because the Nigerian constitution envisaged faulty declaration of victors in Nigerian elections.

Hence, the provisions for administrative and legal review of the processes/results of elections in the country. How- ever, that does not justify the malicious, fraudulent and provocative exploitation of the fault lines of the electoral system like Mahmood Yakubu did in the 2023 general elections. Beyond the resented moral credentials of the Jaga- ban, the greatest fear about the Jagaban presidency is Jagaban’s health status.

His mumbles, incomprehensible vocabularies and staggers on podiums have continued to feed these fears. This is not good for a country coming out of an eight-year surrogate administration wherein former President Muhammadu Buhari was “not aware” of the pillaging that characterized his government. It is unfortunate that a country whose economy is on the brink of collapse is seemingly in another round of plundersome surrogacy.

The rash withdrawal of the fuel subsidy is not good for Nigeria. One wonders if Tinubu is “aware” that withdrawing the subsidy without waiting for the new local refinery to come on stream has exposed Nigerians to a chain of severe hardships. What premium do Tinubu’s lieutenants who constitute the de facto president place on the welfare of ordinary Nigerians?

Nigerians need reprieve from the chains of hardship arising from policy summersault of the band of unconscionable philanders in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The cashless policy of the CBN has to be properly implemented for security reasons while the power, health and education sectors require prompt rejuvenation. In Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru has been inaugurated as the fourth executive governor.

Ebonyi State is competitively challenged by wars, poverty and lack of relevant infrastructure. However, of all those challenges, the greatest is lack of peace. Ebonyi State is at war on all fronts. Without peace, there cannot be development. The new administration is expected to restore peace in the whole of the state. Of all the wars bedevilling Ebonyi, the Effium communal war stands out as the most peculiar and bloodiest.

The peculiarity of the war is that no piece of land, chattel or property is in contention in the war. Effium Community is one place where the Nigerian constitution has not been operational since 1999. For instance, all the 95 polling units in Effium Community have no geographical boundaries. None of the five electoral wards in Effium Community as well as the two Development Centres in Effium have geographical boundaries.

The reason is that the polling units, electoral wards and development centres were all created in kindred and tribal names. So, their boundaries and demarcations are found in tongues, bloodlines and DNA of the people. This has placed great emphasis on the diversities of the people of Effium community than on their unity.

The result is that a particular clan in Effium with about 12,000 registered voters has three electoral wards with 29 polling units, while the clan with about 40,000 registered voters and 66 polling units are squeezed within two electoral wards. The constitutional provision for people to register and vote at the nearest registration area is treated as a lame rhetoric which has no relevance in Effium Community.

Ebonyi State Government in a white paper on Effium Community released in October, 2004 literally amended the 1999 Constitution by suspending the application of this and other important constitutional provisions in Effium Community. This illegality was observed even during the 2023 general elections.

The traditional institution in Effium Community has also been appropriated by a section of Effium community to the exclusion of the majority who are neither allowed to participate in the only traditional institution nor to activate the traditional stools of three extant autonomous communities created for them by an extant law since 1976!

It is this continued suppression of the operation of the 1999 Constitution that led to the war which has claimed over 5, 000 lives of women, children and other vulnerable groups and ruined the community since 2021. Those who created the Effium war are unrelenting hence their demand for arbitrary partitioning of Effium community among the two clans notwithstanding that the template has failed in Ezillo.

The new administration in Ebonyi State should ignore such incendiary and malicious demand. The shortest route to permanent peace in Effium lies in total ventilation of the Nigerian constitution to confer full fundamental rights to all inhabitants of Effium community.

The new administration is charged to jettison folktales and encourage full operation of the Nigerian constitution in Effium; and to sincerely support the Federal Government’s peace initiative in Effium to ensure total blockade of the routes of war mercenaries who often come into Effium to attack refugee camps. The report of the judicial panel of inquiry on the Effium crisis which was submitted to the Ebonyi State Government in August 2021 should be released and implemented without delay.