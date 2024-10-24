Nigeria And Consequences Of Vagabonds In Power

Share

According to our amiable First Lady andwife of the President, Mrs. Remi Tinubu, her husband is not the cause of the current hardship in Nigeria, and she is right. Tinubu is not the cause of these economic hardship, social strife and systemic failures. He is the mom and dad of all the problems.

Ask me how? President Muhammadu Buhari had a history of failed leadership. Everyone knew this and Tinubu knew better, yet he brought him and helped him to become President knowing fully well that he will end up a failed president. Buhari’s failed presidency paved the way for Tinubu or just anyone that could be worse to become president.

Buhari emptied the treasury, liquidated our foreign reserves and took excessive loans that mortgaged the present, future and the future – future of our grandchildren. Tinubu who succeeded him rather than define his presidency in a manner that will be different and offer a fresh start focused on development, accountability, modesty and fiscal responsibility but instead decided to continue with Buhari’s legacy.

Not only is he adding to our debt profile, he is taxing Nigerians on the false assumption that he can tax Nigeria to prosperity. Love and compassion are necessities without them humanity cannot exist.

Whereas the OPEC agreement does not compel member states to sell crude oil for domestic consumptions at international rate, the administration in Nigeria will want to pretend this is an OPEC requirement just because it wants to extract more revenue from the people hence in the last 18 months the government has in the most insensitive manner adjusted fuel pump price three times.

The latest official rate announced by the NNPC Ltd is N1, 030 per litre but in actual fact the pump price is at an unacceptable record of N1, 300 per litre. Electricity tariff has been hiked by 450% and interest rate increased by 27.25% and is now at 50 basis points.

The consequence of all these failed policies is that the middle class is completely wiped out. Meanwhile, as the economy tanked and the currency headed to either Venezuela or Zimbabwe, the people in government live in lavish opulence reminding us of Fela’s lyrics titled: ‘Vagabonds in Power’.

It is no rocket science to know that Tinubu is not the cause of our problem; he and his failed policies are the problem. It is not hard to see that things are difficult and that Nigerians are worse off under this administration. Nigerians are lacking basic needs of life.

Already in the North 51 per cent of the children under the ages of 1-12 years are suffering malnutrition due to the worsening food crisis. It is only ‘Tinubunomics’ that fail to understand that when the IMF and World Bank commend your so-called economic reforms as being on the right path, then something is wrong with your leadership.

In simple terms, IMF commendation means you have mortgaged the resources and future happiness of your people to please their neo colonial interest. IMF commendation means that you have made a deliberate choice not to serve your country and your people and to wilfully let your country be among the least performing economies in the world.

This is why despite all the human and capital resources in Nigeria the naira is rated among the two worst performing currencies in West Africa.

The IMF and all the Brent Wood Institutions just like the International Criminal Court (ICC) were not established to hold United States, Europe and Russia accountable for war crimes but for Africa as a theatre of destruction, deepening mass poverty, hopelessness, torment and extermination of the middle class because we have leaders who chose to get corrupted and put themselves and family in the Forbes list of the richest people in the world and leave their people with nothing but empty dreams and broken promises.

According to music historians the lyric for ‘Vagabonds in Power’ was inspired by an encounter Fela had with Sam Nujoma, leader of the Namibian liberation movement, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), on a flight to Lagos in 1978.

During the flight, Fela was troubled by Nujoma’s slogan: ‘The Struggle Continues’. Fela flashed that Nujoma was travelling first class, was happy for the Namibian civil war to continue indefinitely, for while it did, he enjoyed a life of comfort and luxury elsewhere.

Fela’s scepticism increased when after landing at Lagos International Airport, Nujoma and his party were whisked away in a fleet of government glittering limousines.

‘Him no know hungry people’ sings Fela, ‘him no know jobless people, him no know homeless people, him no know suffering people, him go de ride best car, him go chop best food, him go dey live best house, him go dey waka for road, you go commot for road for am, him go dey steal money.’

Would Nujoma’s struggling front line fighters ask Fela to be treated in the same way as Nujoma? What Fela saw in in Nujoma in 1978 can be likened to the tragedy happening in Nigeria today where amidst economic hardship, growing poverty, crushing food crisis and general insecurity the president is flying the best presidential plane worth $150 million, procured a yacht worth millions of dollars and live in the best hotels around the world and this was a president who by all standards of life was super rich before becoming Nigeria’s president.

There is no luxury item he has acquired today with tax payer’s money that he couldn’t afford before now. Let’s assume he needed the new presidential jet bought at seemingly inflated cost, what’s the use of a yacht to a Nigerian president who lives in Aso Rock.

That wasteful expenditure is on borrowed money which he hopes to recoup and pay back from suffocating taxes levied on the already impoverished population. Things are now so bad that in Lagos landlords pay rent for living in their own house just like the tenants pay rents. In Enugu the government is taxing the dead.

Can someone close to the president tell him to stop taking loans from the IMF and overseas, particularly loans he knows there is no way he can repay. an someone tell Mr. President the basic things he needs to know that our tax rates at nearly 32% and 10% Value Added tax is about the highest tax rate in the world after South Africa and that our minimum wage at N70,000 is about the lowest wage income in the world, yet big corporations which should ordinarily take advantage of our lowest wage income by investing in Nigeria building capitals and factories are folding up and fleeing the country for the simple reason of our oppressive tax rates.

The oppressive tax regime in Nigeria has erased all hopes of stabilising the economy, and that is why businesses are closing down instead of growth.

The idea that we can pay back all these needless loans we have taken is a foolish approach to capital development. The oppressive taxes can at best service our debts, but not repay the loans hence we shall find ourselves taking more loans after loans until we end up like Sudan, Somalia, Zimbabwe or at best Venezuela

