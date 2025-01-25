Nigeria and Avoidable Man-Made Bloopers

Share

The Almighty blessed the geographical entity called Nigeria. Cobbled together some 111 years ago, when our British colonial masters decided to merge her Northern and Southern Protectorates into one nation, maybe, because it would be easier for Whitehall to manage one country instead of two.

Thus, the country called Nigeria was ‘born’ in 1914 and was one of the largest colonies run by the island nation.

Although in doing so the British gave scant regards to the fact that they had hobbled together a nation inhabited by more than 250 ethnic groups speaking 500 distinct languages, all identifying with a wide variety of cultures which is why more than a century later the nation is still beset with ethnic, tribal and religious strife.

But aside from these issues, like I said earlier, the Almighty still did well to ensure he blessed the new nation with an abundance of natural resources, good weather and no natural disasters of note to contend with.

It is thus sad that in spite of this Nigeria is still struggling to harness the luck it has to become a major force in the world.

Imagine despite having crude oil, natural gas, zinc, copper, limestone, lead, gypsum, and other resources, the nation has failed to harness them to become an economic powerhouse.

For instance, until recently we relied on massive importation of petroleum products, because none of our four government-owned refineries were working.

It is the same problem with other natural resources that we have not been able to put to good use for the development of the country.

Japan does not have mineral resources of note and yet is one of the most industrialised nations in the world.

Do we mention the issue of power generation? Despite having rivers and gas, which can both be harnessed to generate power, which is core to drive the economic growth of any nation, we are still lagging.

Last year, the whole nation was plunged into darkness 12 times due to national grid collapses!

Do we mention the state of our health facilities, deplorable roads and other areas?

In all these, one thing is clear – they are man-made problems brought upon us by our failure to do the right things collectively as Nigerians.

One can only imagine what would have happened if the Almighty hadn’t ensured we don’t have natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes added to the mix.

Seeing the way wildfires devastated the US state of California in recent weeks, despite the best efforts to checkmate it; one can only imagine what would have happened if it had been in Nigeria!

Or what would have happened to us if the cold snap that recently affected large parts of the US and Europe had been a feature of our weather here?

Thousands would have undoubtedly frozen to death due to our inability to provide the necessary electricity to keep our homes warm and the overall wherewithal to keep the economy going by de-icing roads and other critical infrastructures.

The sad incident that happened at Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, in which over 86 lost their lives scooping fuel from a crashed tanker has only highlighted the negative impact man-made problems is causing the nation.

Of course, the question that will readily spring to mind would is: who told those that were roasted to go and scoop fuel knowing the danger involved?

But then like the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) pointed out in their press statement last weekend; perhaps, the accident wouldn’t have happened in the first instance had our roads been okay.

By the way, that was the fourth sad incident to have happened in the last five months with more than 265 souls being roasted after tankers burst into flames while starving Nigerians risked their lives scooping fuel. Forty-eight people died in Agai, also in Niger State on September 8.

On October 15, about 144 lost their lives in Jigawa State. Before these, five houses and cars were torched when a tanker exploded on Ibadan – Ife road.

And just like the Jigawa incident where government officials made promises, President Bola Tinubu also vowed to end the sorry tales of such incidents.

Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, after last weekend’s Dikko disaster, Tinubu said: “The President is really saddened by what has happened, and he is worried to the extent that he has said a high-powered committee be set up to look at these incidences.”

As a result, the Federal Government has set up a committee comprising the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, other critical institutions like NEMA, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA), and all other stakeholders, to determine the remote and immediate causes of, and how to avert the occurrence or the recurrence of fuel tanker explosions.

Idris added that the President had directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to step up an enlightenment campaign and education of the public, to the effect that it was not proper for people to arbitrarily rush to scoop fuel whenever there is an accident involving tankers.

Well spoken, but will Dikko Junction be the last of such incidents? I don’t want to be a pessimist; but knowing who we are, this will highly be unlikely.

We are living witnesses to the October 18, 1998, Jesse pipeline explosion which was the first mass casualty of this kind, leaving 1,082 dead.

Incidentally, after igniting on October 18, the fire burned until a fire fighting company from the United States was able to extinguish the blaze on October 23 with nitrogen-rich foam.

On October 19, then Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, visited the scene and promised to provide the necessary support to give aid in addition to develop solutions to prevent these types of tragedies from occurring again.

And yet such incidents have repeatedly occurred across the country in such places like Warri (Delta State) on July 11, 2000, in which about 300 lost their lives; Abule Egba (Lagos) on December 26, 2006, in which hundreds were killed, and Abia State, where roughly 105 villagers were roasted on June 19, 2003.

In all these cases, mainly negligence and the antics of citizens have been the number one cause.

Sadly, it appears that we have become used to allowing man-made failings determine our very existence as individuals in the nation called Nigeria.

