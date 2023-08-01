Nigeria among 12 countries for sub-Saharan Africa electricity grid

Nigeria is among countries that will benefit from a proposal to build a sub-Saharan African electrical grid across 12 countries. The proposed grid would traverse northern parts of Africa horizontally, then move south near the East Coast, including countries all the way to South Africa. Countries included are South Africa, Mozambique, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Mali. These were contained in a paper published in the journal, Scientific Reports, seen by New Telegraph. The report stated that the total electricity demand for the grid would be approximately 700 TWh/yr for 2030 and 800 TWh/ yr for 2040. It added that hourly demand on the grid would range from 40 to 120 GW.

According to the report, the system also showed costs ranging from approximately half-trillion dollars to just under three trillion. It said: "A team of economists and engineers from China, Turkey and Nigeria has published a proposal based on simulations to build a sub-Saharan Africa electrical grid across 12 countries. "Prior research has suggested that one of the factors preventing the development of many countries in Africa is lack of access to electricity.

To come up with estimates on the costs involved for building such a grid, the team first considered multiple scenarios that involved methods of producing electricity based on types of renewable resources, versus using as many as possible of the coal-fired plants that currently exist.

The team then input all the relevant data into the EnergyPLAN simulator—a system that was first developed in 2000 and that has been updated and used for multiple projects in Africa. The team also gave the simulator a timetable for the implementation of such a grid—either by 2030 or by 2040.