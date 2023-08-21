Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt To Dominate Africa’s Gas Supply Market From 2023 To 2027

Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria could dominate the African natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply market from 2023 to 2027, the African Energy Chamber has said.

The chamber stated this in its August 2023 State of African Energy report sighted by New Telegraph on Monday.

It said Africa’s 2023 natural gas supply is estimated at about 25.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d), a 1% year-on-year increase over 2022.

It added that the long-term supply potential, in line with global potential, is expected to grow by 7% to 27.4 Bcf/d by 2025, by close to 30% to 32.8 Bcf/d, and by about 65% to 41.6 Bcf/d by 2035 over the 2023 levels.

The report also posited that the long-term commercial flows from Africa, too, are expected to stay relatively flat at 27 – 28 Bcf/d over the remainder of this decade and the next decade before starting to decline.

A part of the report stated: “Short-term natural gas supply from Africa is expected to see an increase from 2023 levels of 25.5 Bcf/d to just over 27 Bcf/d in 2024 and stay relatively flat at about 27 Bcf/d till 2027.

“Algeria, Egypt, and Nigeria are expected to drive the majority of the natural gas supply with an average of 80% of the total African gas coming from these three countries. Individually, the short-term output of these three countries is estimated to stay relatively flat.

“Algeria is expected to see a growth from 10 Bcf/d in 2023 to 11 Bcf/d by 2027. Egypt is expected to stay flat at 6.25 Bcf/d. Nigeria is expected to fluctuate marginally between 4.5 Bcf/d and 5.5 Bcf/d.”