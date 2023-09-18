‘Nigeria, Algeria account for 55% of Africa’s gas reserves’

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, has said that Nigeria and Algeria account for at least 55 per cent of Africa’s gas reserves.

He added that the two countries had the largest market in Africa.

He spoke, according to a statement, on Sunday, by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh.

Mshelbila said: “The largest gas markets in Africa remain Algeria and Nigeria, which account for at least 55 per cent of the continent’s gas reserves. However, exciting new gas markets are emerging across the continent, especially in LNG developments in Mozambique, Senegal, the Congo, and Tanzania.”

According to Statista, natural gas reserves in Africa totaled over 620 trillion cubic feet in 2021. It added that Nigeria housed the largest reserves in the continent, around 203 trillion cubic feet – equivalent to roughly three percent of the proved global natural gas reserves.

It also said that in addition, North Africa accounted for nearly half of the continent’s total gas reserves, with Algeria concentrating the highest amount, some 159 trillion cubic feet.

Statista is a German online platform specialized in data gathering and visualization, which offers statistics and reports, market insights, consumer insights, and company insights.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, recently disclosed that Nigeria’s gas reserves will last the next 94 years.

He explained that Nigeria has 208.83 trillion cubic feet of gas which, according to him, represents 33 percent of Africa’s total gas reserves of 620 TCF.

He said: “With a reserve base of 36.97 billion barrels of oil and 208.83 trillion cubic feet of gas which represents 33 percent of Africa’s total gas reserves of 620 TCF, Nigeria can be described as a gas-rich nation ranking number one in Africa in reserves with a life index of 94 years.”

NLNG said that natural gas should and will play a significant role in Africa’s energy mix to meet the demands arising from rapid population growth and economic expansion.

He added that it would play a role in meeting the need for affordable access to clean energy and supply security for industrialisation.

Odeh quoted the NLNG MD as having made the disclosure during a strategic session at the recently concluded 2023 Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Singapore.

The statement added that at the conference, NLNG MD discussed Africa’s role in increasing supply resilience in the energy transition context.

He stated that African gas could enhance global energy security by increasing gas production, ensuring a steady supply source despite rising domestic consumption, and the growth of floating LNG, facilitating the rapid delivery of gas products to the market.

He stressed the necessity of adopting a multi-dimensional approach to the energy transition, considering Africa’s specific context and evolving needs.

Mshelbila pointed out that the continent is already capitalising on opportunities in the energy transition, utilising gas as an evolutionary energy source that offers a cleaner alternative to traditional biomass and coal.

He highlighted that transitioning from polluting sources to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) can reduce emissions by up to 48 per cent. He cited Nigeria as an example, where the government actively promotes CNG usage in the transportation sector to expand gas utilisation and drive progress across various industries.

Mshelbila also noted that Africa is maximising opportunities in the growing LNG market, increasing its production capacity to substantially contribute to global supply.

He added that Africa is emerging as a critical global gas supply source, with production expected to double, solidifying the continent’s role in global energy security.

He further stated that efforts were underway to develop inter-regional gas supply pipelines to facilitate the movement of gas resources from West Africa to North Africa and beyond, promoting intercontinental trade.

Regarding the energy transition, Mshelbila highlighted Africa’s progress in the field of hydrogen.

He said that when produced using Africa’s abundant gas resources in conjunction with renewables, hydrogen can position the continent as a major hydrogen exporter in the near future.

He emphasised that Africa is taking a proactive, region-specific approach that leverages its unique strengths and resources, offering promise for a sustainable energy future and a crucial role in the global energy transition.