Nigeria Advocates Global Financial Reform At 2025 UN Meetings

Share

In a significant step towards shaping a more equitable global financial architecture, the Federal Government has advocated for global financial reform during the 2025 United Nations Meetings

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, while representing the country at the Special High-Level Meeting with Bretton Woods Institutions, WTO, and UNCTAD, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, reaffirmed Nigeria’s call for urgent reform of global finance.

She highlighted the need for reallocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to vulnerable economies;

UN-led mechanisms for sovereign debt restructuring as well as an inclusive global financial system that prioritises development over austerity

The Minister, who expressed optimism that a fairer international financial architecture is crucial for achieving sustainable development and reducing inequality, observed that developing economies undertaking ambitious reforms require tailored support and concessional financing to ensure their efforts yield meaningful results for their citizens.

By advocating for these critical reforms, Nigeria underscores its commitment to bridging the global financing gap and promoting a more inclusive and equitable financial system that supports development and prosperity for all nations.

Share