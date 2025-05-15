Nigeria Admitted To European Bank 

Share

Nigeria has been formally admitted as a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance private sector access to international capital and support long-term economic transformation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, led a high-level Nigerian delegation to the EBRD 2025 Annual Meetings in London, where the country’s accession was officially formalized, according to a statement released by the ministry on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Board of Governors’ Plenary Session, Edun described Nigeria’s membership as a strategic step aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is a proud day for Nigeria. Our accession to the EBRD marks a critical milestone in our economic reform journey. We are committed to building a transparent, rules-based economy that unlocks private investment and accelerates inclusive growth,” Edun stated.

With more than 80% of its financing directed toward the private sector, the EBRD plays a crucial role in supporting entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large-scale investments across key sectors. Nigeria’s membership opens new doors for local businesses to access development finance and technical expertise in priority areas such as energy transition, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital innovation.

During the meetings, the Honourable Minister also held high-level bilateral engagements with delegations from France and the United States, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as an active and trusted partner in global economic governance.

Held under the theme “Expanding Horizons, Enduring Strengths,” the 2025 EBRD Annual Meetings convened leaders from over 70 economies to promote dialogue on inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainable development.

With this strategic partnership, Nigeria is poised to leverage the EBRD’s expertise and resources to drive sustainable growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for its citizens—solidifying its position as a key player in the global economic arena.

