Nigeria: A Theatre of Contradictions

I resorted to this title amidst competing ideas. I had thought of entitling it, ‘Ni- geria: Of a facade country and peoples’ or ‘Nigeria: Who is deceiving who?’ This was because Nigeria makes one wonders if there is anything real. The country with the largest black race survives on a platter of facade and contradictions. This cuts across all strata. From local government to state and national levels, the leaders and the led operate on deceits. The academic environment is not spared from the issue. Religious organisations, especially, contradict what they stood for. This raises a lot of questions in the mind of an average Nigerian as to why a system would choose to be extraordinarily deceitful? What consequences, if any, would such a system have begotten afterwards?

First off, our conception of Nigeria is yet to be clarified. Our motto, ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress’, is an utter contradiction. We live in ‘one Nigeria’ where an indispensable part of the country has continued to nurture seeds of bitterness and revenge. The third major ethnic group in Nigeria, the Igbo people of eastern Nigeria, has continued to agitate for a State of Biafra, in the past five decades ago. We pretended as if all was right; as if the sit-at-home syndrome in some part of eastern Nigeria, especially in Enugu, and the lack of tolerance for people of other tribes to hold certain positions were child’s play. We also pretended not to have perceived the whole issues that transpired in the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial elections—the ‘No Man’s Land’ saga and the constitutional right deprivation meted out on people of other ethnic group—as a dividend from the seed of discord planted in the country by some kleptocrats and egoists.

Yet, the same country tags itself a federal state when the subordinates are extremely weaker than the central; where the Federal Government controls 70 percent of states’ resources and budgetary—as if K.C. Wheare’s conception of federalism no longer exist. We always tend to be more catholic than the pope. This issue has been protractedly contested by states- especially those who felt that their resources are being used to service other poor states- but the resolutions were not satisfactory. This is largely responsible for thefts and the recurring violence, especially, in the Niger Delta region. Still, we don’t want to look in that direction. Democracy is what Nigeria practices and preaches, but our situation is, no different from a monarchical system where power resides in the hand of the blue-blooded.

Perhaps the only feature of democracy that we manifest, since the transition into the fourth republic, is the periodic elections— which were always marred with violence and false results. Seconding that is public opinion/expression. Nigerians would not concede such rights to the government. The mantra, ‘democracy brings about development’ is only a classroom debate, in Nigeria’s case. Even though Section 14 sub section 2 (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended states that: ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’, the reality is that the Nigerian government is concerned with the welfare of the plutocrats. The Nigerian democratic system renders Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy (as a government of the people by the people and for the people), as being limited.

Democracy, in the Nigerian example, is a government of the few, by the masses, and for the aristocrats. Moreover, the security of the people is a question of ‘don’t lose guard.’ Boko Haram have kept on ravaging the land, largely, since 2009 but the Nigerian government has not been able to nip its bud, despite successive bud- gets on security. I feel dishonest telling my students the Borno State was supposed to be Nigeria’s ‘Home of peace.’ These, notwithstanding, Nigerian leaders harp on the need to improve production and consumption of local products. In a state where farmers have no access to capital and up-to-date implements? Where those who struggle to farm could not work on their farms because of some Fulani herdsmen? Disgracefully, this was reiterated by President Muhammadu Buhari, in whose regime the farmers suffered humiliating herdsmen/cattle menace. Of what use, therefore, is our fertile soil?