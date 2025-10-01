Nigeria A Sleeping Giant @65

We must tell ourselves the simple truth, no matter how bitter, instead of wasting money on congratulatory messages at a time citizens remain boxed into multi dimensional uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring. In Nigeria presently, hope is very far away from reality.

October 1, 1960, offered a bright future after the Union Jack was lowered by navy rating Salaudeen Akano. That future is its 65th year.

The dream of leaders like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Michael Okpara and Sir Ahmadu Bello have nearly passed away.

Independence was achieved later than expected but when it came, Africa looked towards the most populous black nation in the world, for leadership. Unfortunately in six years, the military truncated expectations, with the first of many interventions.

A Civil War followed and instead of learning from it, those entrusted with power set the country backwards. Before the military intervention, the country was divided into Regions and operated a Parliamentary system of government. Government at the centre appeared federal, allowing each of the regions some autonomy to develop.

If the January 15, 1966 coup truncated the First Republic, the July 29, 1966 counter coup sowed the seed for gross underdevelopment that led to the Civil War and has continued to define the management of human and material resources, creating a confused mass of decision makers. Young Lt. Col. Yakubu Gowon, was hoisted on the nation by a bunch of junior officers and their ill behaved non commissioned officers. A situation where a Sergeant disobeyed a Brigadier (one star General) was allowed to go unpunished.

A military that had a Brigadier, Commodore and senior Colonels was handed over to a Lt. Col. who did not sit for the Captain to Major promotion examinations. That began the descent, where the quota system killed merit, political correctness buried national unity and ethnicity swallowed productivity.

The result is what we see, so much so that at 65, Nigeria is now the Poverty Capital of the world. In the First Republic, the Eastern Region under Okpara, was one of the fastest growing economies globally. Awolowo turned the Western Region into a massive industrial lane while Ahmadu Bello concentrated on the Northern Region growing the economy through agriculture.

Nigerian leaders should stop asking what compatriots can do for the country and instead begin to do things for the people – they only appear to remember at election time

They were leaders. Many of those who came after them have not been as selfless. It got so bad that in the present Fourth Republic, corruption has joined banditry to plunder the people leaving the country balkanised. Gowon preached One Nigeria in 1970. In 2025, Nigeria is still only one, on paper.

While Nigeria was growing after independence in 1960, Singapore was struggling to breathe in a union known as Malaysia. In 1965, the Singaporeans were sequestered from the union. By 1967, a leader in the real sense of the word came.

Lee Kuan Yew stepped in and took the country from a Third World, to a First World economy. LKY improved governance, diversified the economy, invested in human capital development, supported export oriented industry and made Singapore one of the famous four Asian Tigers that included Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. This is a country of about six million people. Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million, has continued to preach diversification but does little to depart from oil as the mainstay of the economy.

While Singapore has been adjudged as having the 6th Best Quality of life, with the lowest infant mortality rate globally, life in Nigeria is so miserable that those who do not want to die have put the word Japa, in the English dictionary. If Singapore is small in population and land mass, Indonesia ranks higher than Nigeria in population (about 280 million ) and is made up of 17,000 Islands.

Their Presidential system of government, with the various nationalities has not stunted growth, leaving the South Eastern nation as the 16th largest economy in the world. During the Civil War, Biafran scientists led with inventions. They produced bombs, guns and armoured vehicles. In less than one year, there were three refineries and three airports.

At the end of the war, all their inventions were either destroyed or abandoned and knowledge was ignored. Today, Nigerians have to rely on foreign corporations to refine locally produced crude oil. We dare say that our leaders do not learn. The United States wholeheartedly embraced German scientists after World War 2 through a programme tagged ‘Operation Paperclip’ which shipped 1,600 professionals away from Europe.

Names like Werner von Braun, Kurt Debus, Arthur Rudolph, Eberhard Rees and Ernst Geissler accounted for voyages to Space and devastating military hardware that boosted American might. Nigerian leaders should stop asking what compatriots can do for the country and instead begin to do things for the people – they only appear to remember at election time.

Mauritanian statesman, Moktar Ould Daddah, used a $5 million gifted him in 1973 by Mobutu Sese Seko in 1973, to build infrastructure in his country instead of buying designer suits. At 65, Nigeria deserves heroes not looters. Lee Kuan Yew died at 91, in Singapore. He did not have to fly to Europe to enjoy Medicare.

There is no hospital in Nigeria that can treat the President, simply because no leader cares. So much money is spent flying politicians abroad. Some have died outside the country. And the best doctors have been forced to relocate overseas. Nigeria is a sleeping giant, living in delusion. Nigerians must bring their country back course. Happy Independence celebrations.