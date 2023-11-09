Nigeria: ‘A Nation Of Scammers’?

Nigeria as a country and a ‘people’ present different images and variegated colours to the world. Based on this different images and variegated colours the world judges it and its ‘people’ as exhibited on the world canvass like a work of art. Considered as a work of art (painting, sculpture or photograph the connoisseurs interpret and appreciate it and the ‘people’ according to his knowledge, information, background, culture and perspectives.

It appears what the world knows about Nigeria is just corruption, nothing else! The issue of corruption is an existential question that very much remains largely uncognisable, very much like some philosophical questions that Emmanuel Kant and his disciples in his esoteric idealist school labored futilely to answer. But the issue of corruption is one that has originated and grown with Nigeria as conceived, formed and operated by Britain.

Any person expressing surprise about the turn out of the socio-economic and political monster- Britaincreatedis eitherignorantof Nigeria’s socio-ecnomic and political origin and development or damn right hypocritical. Some people mainly ordinary Nigerians belong in the first category while Nigeria’s local rulers, their acolytes and Western (Britain and USA) political establishment belong in the second category.

Sometimes, members of the second category, that is to say, the local rulers and Western socio-political establishment mistakenlyasinafitof pangsof conscienceclam- beroutof their cocoon of hypocrisy to tell the world the truth about Nigeria’s dysfunctional condition, especially corruption. It was in this wise that President Ibrahim Babangida, perhaps the best epitome of ‘Nigerianese’ got exasperated at the insincere accusation by Nigerian intelligentsia blurted out in sharp retort that “every Nigerian is corrupt.”

Upon this observation by President Babangida, members of Nigerian intelligentsia vociferously descended on him in condemnation and denunciation. Each person condemning Babangida claimed that not every Nigerian is corrupt. Recently, a member of Nigerian ruling class, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi reiterated in August, 2016 that “virtually every Nigerian is corrupt” if corruption is taken in its broad perspectives- instead of thenarrow outlines of financial misfeasancesu- chas bribery and graft.

Where Nigeria’s corruption perception becomes unbearable to many Nigerians is the international community’s perception, especially the governmental and diplomatic stand- points by groups and persons who- had encountered the corrupt debacle of Nigeria in relations to its government and public officials and had better experiences to share.

In most other cases, these foreign or international community groups and persons have had copious official and unofficial correspondences, diplomatic cables and dispatches or even academic essays or journalistic news and writings and after reading all these offerings, came away convinced Nigeria is irredeemably “corrupt”, especially when daily occurrences such as the Abacha loot or current stories of identity/credentials questions swirling around President Tinubu.

It was under similar circumstances in 1995 at the zenith of General Abacha’s military regime when General Collin Powell, then USA Secretary of State tagged Nigeria a nation of “scammers.” In Powell’s view, Nigerians “just tend not to be honest” f u r t h e r c l a i m i n g ” N i g e r i a n s a s a g r o u p , f r a n k l y, a r e m a r v e l o u s scammers. I mean, it is in their national culture.” In all the brouhaha over his comment, Powell never retracted the com- ment or apologized for making that statement.

Many Nigerians including Femi Falana denounced Powell for the apparent generalization while overlooking successful Nigerians such as professors, writer, lawyers and doctors. One Prof. Stephen Olugbemi of University of Lagos was surprised at Powell’s comment considering Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with USA. Typical of Nigerian intellectuals, Prof. Olugbemi even traced Powell’s ancestry to Jamaica claiming that Jamaica’s large immigrant population in Lagos should have made Powell to be circumspect in his comment on Nigeria.

It was only Gani Fawehinmi that rebuked Nigerians’ vociferous condemnations of Powell and told them that Powell was right as corruption has become endemic making it a cultural fact that permeates everyfabricof Nigerian society thereby making it impossible for every Nigerian not be corrupt. It is systemic! Another American, Oprah Winfrey in 2007 claimed in her CNN programme that “all Nigerians – regardless of their level of education – are corrupt.”

She was virtually roasted for that comment. Then in 2016, Governor Abiola Ajimobi made his sweeping comment which was actually reinforcing the British official establishment’s denunciation of Nigeria’s corrupt culture. In May 2016, Britain held international anti-corruption summit in London. British Prime minister David Cameron was caught in Camera telling Queen Elizabeth II,House Of Commons,John Bercow,House Of Commons Leader, Chris Grayling and Justin Welby, Archbishop of Church of England his surprise that leaders of “fantastically corruption countries” he identified as “Nigeria and Afghanistan” were also attending the summit.

President Trump held worse views about Nigeria. Against the backdrop of the 2023 presidential election where Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is pitched against Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and each is outdoing the other in muckraking. Atiku had accused Tinubu of having defective degree certificate while Tinubu had attacked AtikubasedonallegedAtiku’sf actotumwhodivulgedallegedslush fund receiving companies created for corrupt party funding.

After the election, the two leading candidates, Atiku of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party had challenged APC’s Tinubu victory at the election tribunal. Each had raised varied issues of qualifications against Tinubu. The court dismissed the petitions. Meanwhile, Atiku had filed action in US District Court requesting that Chicago State University which Tinubu claims issued his university degree to provide the details to him but Tinubu objected arguing that releasing such educational detail was a breach of his privacy and that would cause him “severe and irreparable damage.”

The court overruled Tinubu and obliged Atiku by releasing Tinubu’s educational details which show some discrepancies. Moreover, the Southwest college certificate Tinubu relied on to gain admission to Chicago State University is marked “F’ meaning female. Also, Tinubu claims to have graduated from one Government Secondary School, Lagos in 1970 whereas it is being shown that the school was established in 1974.

There are several allegations swirling around President Tinubu which even without legal contesta- tionshouldberesolvedtogivehimacleanbillof political health. Such questions about his parentage, state of origin and educational attainments should be vigorously investigated and established in a very authentic way. Not doing this will lay the President open to interminable harassment and mischief by his traducers.

Every public officer is a public property and such a person must make very strenuous effort to clear every cobweb around his person and credentials. Without doing this and such unwholesome fact is raked up, such officer suffers irreparable damage which vicariously affects the position he occupied and renders the country vulnerable to international diplomatic sub- terfuge and blackmail.