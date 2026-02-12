Nigeria, A Nation Challenged By Grid Collapses

The collapse of national grid, twice within one week, in January this year, once again, reverberated the discourse on appropriate strategies to avoid such national embarrassment and the concomitant socio-economic losses and inconveniences to residents in Nigeria, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Background

On Friday January 23 and January 27, 2026, Nigerians got rude shocks of the year as the country was plunged into darkness following the collapse of the national grid for on those two dates respectively.

$29 billion annually loss

Nigeria has lost significantly due to grid collapses. The World Bank estimates that the country loses $29 billion annually due to unstable power supply, which translates to about 2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2024 alone, the economic losses from frequent grid collapses were estimated at N229.6 billion.

To put this into perspective, the grid collapsed 105 times between 2010 and 2025, with 93 of those collapses occurring during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure (2015-2023) and 12 under President Bola Tinubu (2023-2025), with the most recent two collapses summing up to 14 times.

Experts have pointed out that the frequent grid collapses have severe economic consequences, including: Business disruptions as manufacturing plants, technology companies, and small businesses suffer financial losses due to interrupted operations; Investment deterrent since unreliable power supply discourages foreign investment and increased costs because businesses and households rely on expensive generators, driving up costs. They argue that Nigeria needs significant investment in its power infrastructure, grid modernisation, and renewable energy integration to address these challenges.

Recent collapses

For the January 23, 2026 collapse, the power loss was such colossal that according to figures from the Nigerian Independent System Operator, NISO, power generation fell to zero megawatts, while electricity supply to all 11 distribution companies dropped completely by about 1pm.

Electricity Distribution (DisCos) companies such as Abuja, Ikeja, Eko, Benin, Eko, Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Yola, recorded zero load allocation at the time of the collapse. A notice from Abuja Electric to customers said that; “gradual restoration of supply,” had commenced.

Neither NISO nor the Transmission Company of Nigeria had issued a statement on the collapse and its cause. Recall that Nigeria experienced some national grid collapses in 2025. Also in 2024, the national grid collapsed no fewer than 12 times.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in July 2025 in its 2024 annual report stated that national electricity grid suffered 26 system collapses in the last five years The report detailed that the grid collapsed four times between 2020 and 2021, respectively, rose to six in 2022, declined to three in 2023, but surged to nine in 2024. According to the report, nine were partial collapses, five of which occurred in 2024.

Reactions to collapses

Giving reason for the collapse, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) claimed that the first national grid collapse was as a result of simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kv transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units.

In a preliminary statement on what it called the national grid disturbance, NISO management stated that a detailed investigation into the root and contributory causes of the disturbance was ongoing. Restoration of light across the nation happened after few hours of the collapse.

The statement which was released some hours after the grid collapse read: “NISO wishes to inform the public that at approximately 12:40 hours on Friday, 23 January, 2026, the national grid experienced a system-wide disturbance, which resulted in a total outage across the interconnected network.

“Preliminary operational reports indicate that the disturbance was associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units. These events collectively contributed to the system collapse at the time indicated.

“Following the outage, system restoration activities commenced at about 13:15 hours, in accordance with established grid restoration and recovery procedures. As of the time of this update, electricity supply has been successfully restored to Abuja, Osogbo, Benin, Onitsha, Sakete, Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro, and parts of Lagos, while restoration efforts are continuing progressively in other parts of the country.”

While Nigerians had yet to recover from the shock of the January 23 national grid collapse, the second grid collapse occurred on January 27 and as usual threw the nation into darkness within the hours it lasted and inflicted losses on businesses as well as inconveniences to many homes.

Data on the official website of the NISO showed that, as of 10.54 am (27 January 2026), all the 23 power generation plants connected to the grid lost output during the incident, resulting in zero power allocation to each of the 11 electricity distribution companies.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) in a statement by its spokesman, Emeka Eze, confirmed the collapse. The statement reads: ‘‘EEDC wishes to inform its electricity customers in Abia (Umuahia), Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states that it experienced a loss of supply from its source of power today at about 10.48 am.

“This development resulted in the power outage experienced by customers served by our subsidiary companies—MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand. The reason is yet to be known. “We are on standby, liaising with the relevant stakeholders to ensure timely restoration of supply across the affected areas.

We count on your kind understanding, and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this outage may have caused our esteemed customers.” EKO Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the collapse in a notice to its customers.

The notice to its customers reads: “Kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 10.48 hours, which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network. “We are currently working with our Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) partners as we hope for the speedy restoration of the grid.

We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored. “Kindly bear with us.” In addition, Biporal Management, in a notice to residents of Banana Island, Lekki, Lagos titled: ‘Important Notice: Power,’ notified the residents of the collapse.

The message reads: “Dear Residents of Banana Island, we regret to inform you that a national grid collapse occurred at 10:49 am today, which has resulted in a loss of power supply to Banana Island. Our team is actively monitoring the situation and is in contact with the relevant authorities to restore electricity as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that once power is received from the national grid, we will promptly restore electricity to the island.” NISO in a statement titled: “Update on partial system disturbance on the national grid,” said the grid collapse was caused by a “voltage disturbance” originating from the Gombe Transmission Substation.

It added that the voltage disturbance rapidly propagated across the network, affected Jebba, Kainji, and subsequently Ayede Transmission Substations. It said: “The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to state that at approximately 10:48 hours on January 27, 2026, the national grid experienced a voltage disturbance which originated from the Gombe Transmission Substation.”

“The event was accompanied by the tripping of some transmission lines and generating units, resulting in a partial system collapse. Appropriate corrective actions were immediately implemented to stabilize the system and restore normal operations.

Restoration, which began at about 11:11am has since been completed. “The incident only affected part of the grid therefore not a total collapse. The national grid has been fully restored and electricity supply across the affected areas has since returned to normal.”

Lamentations

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Francis Mesh ioye, lamented that manufacturers had incurred monumental losses to grid collapses. According to him, the sad development had obliterated expectations of a recovery in power generation and supply.

He lamented that manufacturers continued to grapple with volatility in electricity supply and pricing as he decried that recent grid failures reversed gains recorded in 2025. He said the recent collapses were particularly worrying as the power sector had shown signs of stability after a prolonged period of frequent collapses.

Meshioye said: “It comes back to the question of whether manufacturers still feel the strain of high electricity tariff as before, and I can only say that it is oscillating. The national grid has come down three times in less than 30 days. It was incredible.” “Earlier, the grid went so many months without any collapse.

I was happy to think that energy has become sustainable. But the energy issue is a problem.” Similarly, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Chinyere Almona, has said that the collapse of the national grid within four days, has serious negative economic and business impacts.

She stated that based on recent patterns and in the absence of urgent structural fixes, Nigeria could experience tens of grid collapses in 2026 under a ‘business-as-usual’ scenario.

She added that with immediate reforms, system upgrades, and strict operational discipline, this figure can be reduced to zero incidents, moving the country closer to grid reliability benchmarks required for economic consolidation.

She further said that grid collapses weaken investor confidence, worsen inflationary pressures, and undermine the credibility of economic reforms.

According to her, repeated grid failures impose severe costs on businesses through lost production hours, damaged equipment, increased reliance on self-generation, higher operating expenses, and reduced competitiveness.

She urged the federal government to take a decisive and transparent position by instituting an independent forensic audit of the national grid covering transmission infrastructure integrity, system protection schemes, operational protocols, and governance of grid management.

She further advocated that the findings should form a critical part of a grid performance system reform in the short term. Almona said: “This recurrence underscores deep structural and operational weaknesses in the power transmission system and poses a direct threat to manufacturers, MSMEs, and Nigeria’s overall business environment at a critical moment when the economy is expected to move from crisis management and stabilisation (2023–2025) into a consolidation phase in 2026.

“Without urgent intervention, recurring grid collapses will continue to undermine the government’s objective of entering a consolidation phase in 2026, while constraining productivity, exports, and job creation. A reliable power supply is foundational to industrialisation, competitiveness, and macroeconomic stability.

“The Chamber reiterates that restoring grid stability must be treated as an economic emergency, not merely a technical issue. At this stage, the causes of these collapses should be well understood, better managed, and effectively prevented. What we are witnessing today is therefore unacceptable and calls for decisive, coordinated action to safeguard national economic performance.”

Grid collapses prevention

Managing Director, the Aba Power, Ugo Opiegbe, suggested the adoption of the Geometric electricity model as a strategy to stopping the current incessant national grid collapses.

Opiegbe said the nine local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State serviced by Aba Power are not affected by national grid collapses because Geometric Power Group, the owner of Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12th electricity distribution firm, generates and distributes electricity to Aba without going through the national transmission network anymore.

He said that Aba Power has an embedded generation model because it has a power plant dedicated to providing it with electricity. A Mechanical Engineer and business consultant, Ejike Dike said: “This is the model the country should adopt to develop a competitive electric power sector.

“Every off-grid project doesn’t have to be as big as the Aba Power project which cost about $800m, making it the largest investment in the Southeast.”

Ejike said Geometric Power is the only electricity firm with this model in the country, explaining that though the Sahara Energy Group has both the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and the Egbin Power Plant in Ikorodu in Lagos, the power it generates is not dedicated to a particular area but sent to the national grid.

He said: “We Can follow the Geometric Power model by reviving and completing abandoned small hydro projects scattered all over Nigeria and from solar energy to enable communities without access to power to enjoy electricity.”

Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power PLC, Mr Mokhtar Bounour, said: “In many countries, you never hear about grid collapse. Never! It is sad that it is being witnessed in Nigeria. It is a challenge that can be turned into opportunity. It is affecting economic and industry development.

“To stop grid collapses, you have to invest in the three sectors: power generation, distribution and transmission at the same time and at the same level and bring more technology so that the three sectors will go out of this grid collapse.” Executive Secretary, Association of Local Distributors of Gas, Mr. Oga AdejoOgiri said: “To stop grid collapse, apart from investing further in the grid, it is time for us to decentralize the grid.

What happens now is that once there is failure in one part of the grid, the entire country shuts down. So, we need to decentralize the grid so that we have a standalone grid, maybe on a regional basis. “Then we can interconnect those regional grids because there are certain times when certain areas may have a lot more power sources than others.

But that creates some resilience. It is high time we have a decentralized grid. We can not have one grid for the entire country.” Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Energy Ltd, Mr Christopher Ezeafulukwe said: “It speaks to infrastructure.

For each grid collapse, the system operator is supposed to carry out an investigation and find out what caused it. When they come out with what caused it, then it needs to be addressed. “There are so many reasons that can be responsible for the grid collapse.

It could be from generation end, distribution end and transmission end. It depends on what caused it but the fact remains that it is an aberration. “The frequency of grid collapse we have had in the country is not what it should be, whether it is grid collapse or grid disturbance, whatever it is, the impact is that Nigerians do not have power supply even within the limited capacity we have for elongated period because these events happen on the nation grid.”

FG’s strategies

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said the federal government was concerned about the power challenge of the country and to plans to bring a stop to perennial blackouts in the country. She explained that FG targets to raise N4 trillion ($2.9 billion) from the nation’s domestic capital markets to settle outstanding debts owed to power companies.

According to her, the first tranche of the debt, totalling N501 billion, had been issued earlier at a 17% yield and was fully subscribed, adding that the balance will be issued each quarter or every six months, depending on market conditions.

Verheijen said: “The program represents a decisive reset of the electricity market.” According to her, some of the funds raised will be channelled towards helping electricity distribution companies close the metering gap to improve revenue collection and that money will also be allocated to upgrade transmission infrastructure.

She said FG plans that the debt settlement will be channelled to free up 4,484 megawatts of generation capacity and stabilize power supply for about 12 million registered customers and also that it is adopting a more price-led electricity market.

She said: “We have commenced a transition to a marketreflective tariff. What we are going to do is clear a pathway to a consumption-based tariff framework so that what you pay for is what you consume.”

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated that the federal government has embarked on several initiatives to improve electricity supply and access across the country, including grid expansion, offgrid solar projects, and metering to eliminate unfair billing practices.

He particularly noted that the federal government was commencing into the first phase of the Siemens power project, that will put an additional 7,000 megawatts to the national grid and help stabilise electricity supply in Nigeria.

He said that estimated billing in Nigeria’s electricity sector was a “rip-off” on consumers, and that the Federal Government was working to ensure every consumer gets accurately metered for fairness and accountability in power usage.

According to him, the metering programme is part of broader efforts to ensure transparency in electricity consumption, reduce losses, and build public confidence in the power sector.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, which visited the Federal Ministry of Power to assess Nigeria’s progress in achieving its Mission 300 energy access target, the minister also stated the government had already achieved an additional 700 megawatts under the Presidential Power Initiative and was expanding grid infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand.

He insisted that the government remained committed to achieving Mission 300, which is an initiative targeting electricity access for 300 million Africans by 2030. The Minister noted that Nigeria has already made significant progress in implementing the programme.

According to him, t Nigeria’s strategy under Mission 300 focuses on improving energy access in rural areas through off-grid solar solutions. Adelabu said: “We are enhancing grid extension and expansion through programmes such as the Presidential Power Initiative, which has generated an additional 700 megawatts for us.

We are moving to the first phase of the Siemens project, which will also add an additional 7,000 megawatts to our generation and also stabilise it. “Our metering initiative is going on so that our consumers can get the accurate value of their consumption, as the estimated billing is a rip-off on them.

“Even though we have made significant progress in the implementation of this policy, there are lots of gaps to be filled so that it will not just be rhetoric. We must fully implement it,” he said. “In the area of agriculture, for instance, we want to focus on irrigation for our rural farmers.

In this case, we want to deploy thousands of solar power pumps to help rural farmers to boost productivity. We will also follow with the deployment of solar-powered storage facilities because when they produce more than what can be consumed, storage becomes a challenge as the products go bad quickly.”