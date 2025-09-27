Nigeria @65th: We’re Making Steady Progress –Tinubu

NigeriaPresident, Bola Tinubu said despite the challenges, his administration ismaking steady progress towards tackling the nation’s numerous problems.

Thepresident at a special Juma’at prayer in Abuja as part of the activities tomark Nigeria’s 65th Independence, called for unity and peaceful coexistenceamong Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

Tinubu, whowas represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, AlhajiMohammed Idris, said Nigeria could only achieve the dream of her foundingfathers when citizens live together in peace, tolerate one another and workhard.

“Differenceswill always exist,” the president noted in a statement by director, PublicRelations in the Ministry of Information, Suleiman Haruna.

He howeveradded that “Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we canachieve the progress and prosperity that Mr President has promised sinceassuming office.”

Thepresident stated that the country is undergoing transformation, and called onNigerians to be patient as efforts were ongoing to turn around the fortunes ofthe nation.

Tinubu saidthe citizens should continue to pray for the leaders and the country as itmoves towards attaining a brighter future.

He appealedto all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or socialaffiliations, to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of our dreams.