Nigeria @ 65: Voices Of Hope, Doubts, Resilience

Some 65 years ago to this day, millions of Nigerians were caught up in the euphoria of finally gaining their independence from Whitehall after almost 100 years of having their fate being determined from thousands of kilometres away in London.

For those of them lucky enough to be physically present at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square), in Lagos to witness the lowering of the Union Jack and the hoisting of the green-white-green flag in its place, their joy knew no bounds hoping that they would now have better futures since they were now in control of their own destinies.

Since those heady days and 16 administrations later the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ has undoubtedly come a long way, however, the knives are still out as to which route the nation is actually headed.

As to be expected, different generations hold divergent views on the direction the nation is headed – while the older generation recall with nostalgia the country of their youth, the younger ones are more pessimistic about their futures in West Africa’s economic powerhouse. Unfortunately in many Nigerian homes nowadays, October 1 now passes like any other day. The flags that once decorated houses and sc

hools are rarely seen, and the parades that once thrilled schoolchildren have been drastically scaled down or have even quietly disappeared.

There was a time when pupils carried plates to school on Independence Day, certain they would return home with some decent food after taking part in parades under the watchful eyes of the various state governors along with the members of various military and Para-military services.

At federal level the central government often spared no expenses in putting on a dazzling show with not only march passes by the military but also fly passes by the Airforce. Today, those memories are gradually fading as most administrations have jettisoned the opulent parades of the past for ‘low-key’ celebrations with last year’s confined to the expansive forecourt of Aso Rock in Abuja.

And today will be no different as the government has already announced that the celebration today will again be ‘low-keyed’! This is expected to permeate to the states with the governors also holding celebrations without the usual pomp and pageantry of yesteryears.

For many of today’s young Nigerians, Independence Day is now a little more than another holiday; for many elders, it is a bittersweet reminder of hopes once raised high and but sadly are still unmet.

Elders recall past joy

For older Nigerians, Independence Day once carried a sense of excitement that is now missing. Rev. Victor Ihaza, who grew up in the 1970s, said his parents often spoke about the joy of 1960. According to him, they believed that once Nigerians were in charge of the nation, life would improve and the country would move forward. He also recalled his own childhood memories.

“We would carry plates to school on October 1 because we knew food would be shared. Rice and stew was the highlight of the day,” he said. Those little traditions, he explained, made the day feel like a true festival. Today, he added, things have changed.

“People don’t even talk about Independence Day anymore,” he said, describing the present mood as one of disappointment rather than celebration. On her part 58-year-old civil servant, Mrs Agnes Okon, reflected on the country’s past with a sense of loss. “After independence, there was so much hope. Schools were functional, jobs were available, and life was simpler.

Now, everything feels harder— especially for the common man,” she said. Mrs Okon also expressed her concern over rising insecurity, unemployment, and lack of infrastructure but acknowledged that the younger generation offers a ray of hope. “They are more outspoken than we were. They challenge bad governance. Maybe they will bring the change we’ve waited for,” she noted

Some other older Nigerians who have seen the nation’s evolution since the 1960s also spoke with both nostalgia and concern. Mrs Balogun Deborah, a 58-yearold secondary school teacher in Ibadan, recalls a time when life seemed more predictable.

“In the 70s and 80s, things were not perfect, but salaries had value, and education felt like a real ladder out of poverty. Now, even graduates struggle to survive. I worry for the younger generation, but I also believe we can get it right if leaders put the people first,” she said.

On his part 60-year-old Johnson Adeyemi said: “I’ve seen Nigeria go through many challenges, but I’ve also seen the resilience and determination of its people.” Another middle aged lady, Mrs. Thompson expressed her disappointment in the situation of the nation now saying: “I’ve lost faith in Nigeria’s ability to change.”

“Nigeria in the 1980s differed significantly from today, particularly in its reliance on oil, military rule, and a less complex media landscape, while today’s Nigeria features a stable civilian democracy but faces an economic crisis, widespread inflation, high unemployment, and digital interconnectedness,” said 50-year-old Mr. Desire Jetioluwa.

Speaking further he said: “In the 80s, the country experienced an economic decline after the 1982 oil price collapse, moving from civilian to military rule, and had a comparatively simpler media and less screen time for children.

“In contrast, the present-day country operates under a civilian, presidential system and is highly interconnected through digital technology, though it struggles with severe economic issues and food insecurity.” Giving more insights he said growing up in Lagos during the 1980s and 1990s was a unique experience shaped by a mix of cultural, social, and political factors.

Cultural vibrancy

“The 80s and 90s saw the rise of Afrobeat, highlife, and other local music genres. Artists like Fela Kuti gained international recognition, while Nigerian cinema, particularly ‘Nollywood’, began to emerge during this period, with home videos becoming popular,” he noted. Turning his attention to education, Desire pointed out that schooling of this era was highly valued, and many families prioritised sending their children to schools.

Public schools were common, but private schools began to proliferate, often seen as offering better quality education. However, one area he remembers with nostalgia is the social life that existed back then.

“Back then we had strong family ties while community networks were central to life. Extended families often lived together or nearby, providing a support system for themselves.

“I still recall children playing on the streets, engaging in games like ‘bouncing’, ’10-10’, and other various games and sports. Social gatherings and events were common, promoting a sense of community,” Desire recalled. But one memory he does not fondly remember is the economic situation of the country in the 80s, especially because of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which was introduced by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in July 1986.

The then Military President said the programme, which was an adaptation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank economic reform policies and was a prerequisite for receiving foreign loans, would help address Nigeria’s economic crisis, aiming to diversify the economy away from oil dependence, reduce inflation, and stabilise the balance of payments. For Desire though SAP led to inflation and reduced living standards as many families faced financial challenges.

“However, on the positive side (if one can say so) was that SAP prompted many people to engage in small businesses, trade, and other informal economic activities to make ends meet,” he said. As to be expected, however, many of the young generation are not too optimistic about their future living in the world’s most populous black nation.

A youthful generation without connection

While older Nigerians like Rev. Ihaza hold on to childhood memories of rice and gaiety on October 1, many young people say the day has lost its meaning. For them, Independence is less about history and more about the struggles they face today. David Daniel Adebola, 22, sees Independence Day mostly as a historic milestone, not a celebration. “I don’t see what I am celebrating.

I wasn’t alive in the time of colonial rule, but I know independence then should be a great thing. I don’t see what’s great about it now.” For Okpor Chinedu Mackson, the day carries little personal weight. “Will I celebrate? The answer is no. Because this country hasn’t played any role in my life so far.

Yes, I’m just hanging by,” he said, capturing the sense of detachment that many in his generation feel. Sodiq Ariyo, a banker in Ikeja, says: “The Nigeria system is designed to fail because there are too many things that separate us rather than uniting us, starting with religion. “People are separated from one another based on identifying themselves as either Christians or Muslims.

But 28-year-old Oghosa Abraham Chigbue recalls that in his childhood, Independence Day still carried some excitement—parades, green-andwhite clothes, and closed shops. But now, he says: “People just see it as a normal day. It has gotten worse as people no longer celebrate Nigerian independence. In other countries, people fill the streets with their flags when they celebrate their Independence Day. Here, it is no longer like that.” For 67-year-old Bayo Shodipo:

“When we got independence, there was so much hope. Things were cheaper, safer, and our leaders seemed more patriotic. “Now, although we’ve got more roads and things like phones, there is less trust and unity in the country.”

For this younger generation, October 1 has shifted from being a day of pride to just another day on the calendar—one that highlights unfulfilled promises more than national progress Is Nigeria truly independent?

Some Nigerians believe independence only meant lowering the British flag in 1960, but in reality the country is still not free in many ways. Rev. Ihaza reflects: “We are independent in the sense that we have self-rule, but not independent from corruption and bad leadership. Our leaders still go abroad for medical care and the economy depends on foreign nations.

For me that’s not full independence.” David Daniel Adebola, 30, also echoes his reservations: “We say we are independent, but we are not independent economically. We don’t produce much, we don’t manufacture, and we depend on others for almost everything.

How is that independence?” But 25-year-old Oghosa Abraham Chigbue was even blunter in his assessment: “We’re not independent. Look at the exchange rate, look at the debt profile, and look at how foreign companies control most of our resources.

We are still under some kind of control.” And for Okpor Chinedu Mackson, the country’s everyday struggles say it all: “When people cannot eat, when graduates cannot find work, when you have no light, then what are we really celebrating? It’s like the freedom we claim is not real.

Daily struggles

For many citizens, the word “independence” feels like a bitter joke. Their frustrations are less about history and more about survival. Rev. Ihaza did not hide his anger: “Our leaders have failed us. How can we be independent and still beg the world for loans? We have the resources, yet the people are poor.

This is not the Nigeria we dreamed of.” From the youth, the words cut even deeper. Adebola said: “There is nothing to celebrate. The youth are suffering; people are leaving the country every day.

The future looks bleak.” Chigbue added: “I don’t see independence in a country where insecurity is everywhere, where you don’t even feel safe to travel from one state to another.”

And Mackson pointed to everyday hardship: “How can we celebrate when the economy is this bad? People can’t afford food. Independence should mean progress, but all we see is suffering.”

Mixed emotions

For 22-year-old university student, David (surname withheld), the celebration of over 60 years of independence evokes mixed emotions. “It’s amazing that we’ve remained united, but I feel disappointed. We’re still struggling with basic needs like electricity, education, and jobs,” he said. David, however, believes there’s still hope for the country—particularly in the younger generation’s increased awareness and activism.

“Social media has given us a voice. We’re not silent anymore. If we remain consistent and hold our leaders accountable, change is possible,” he added.

He pointed out that while corruption and poor leadership persist, the growing consciousness among the youth is a key driver of potential reform. Favour, a 22-year-old student of Mass Communication, says she feels torn between optimism and frustration. “Nigeria has so much potential, but it feels like we are always starting over,” she laments.

“Many of my friends dream of leaving the country because they don’t see opportunities here. Still, I believe if the government listens to young people and invests in us, Nigeria can surprise the world.” For Adewale Shobowale, a 25-yearold tech entrepreneur in Lagos, the story is slightly different.

“Things are tough, no doubt— power supply, inflation, and policy inconsistency make running a business hard. But look at our tech scene; Nigerian youths are building apps, creating jobs, and attracting global investors. That gives me hope. We just need a system that supports, not stifles us.”

“I don’t see a bright future for Nigeria,” says 25-year-old entrepreneur, Tunde Adelakun. “The country is plagued by corruption, insecurity, and a lack of infrastructure.” But on the other hand, 22-year-old student, Nneoma, is more hopeful. “I believe Nigeria has a lot of potential. We have a young, vibrant population and a growing economy.”

“To be honest, I don’t think Nigeria has a future beyond making money,” says 20-year-old Aliyah Pemisire. “If you don’t have money, you’re nothing in this country. That’s just the reality. And if I’m being honest, if I were given the chance to be president for a day, I’d probably just embezzle money and not bother trying to fix anything.

Our government has taught us that’s the way to get ahead, so why bother trying to change it?” Olamide, 19, is equally pessimistic saying: “There’s no future for Nigeria, even if youths are in charge. “Things will only get worse. We’ll just recycle the same old problems and maybe even create new ones. I don’t see any hope for real change.”

Not all doom and gloom

However, amid the anger and disillusionment, some citizens still carry a quiet hope that Nigeria can find its way. Their dreams are simple but powerful. Rev. Ihaza shared his wish: “I still pray that one day Nigeria will have leaders who fear God and put the people first. If we have honest leadership, the country can rise again.” For the youth, the call is for opportunity. Adebola said: “I just want to see a Nigeria where the youth don’t have to run abroad.

Where there are jobs, good schools, and a future here at home.” Chigbue spoke of safety: “My hope is for a Nigeria where you can travel freely without fear, where security is guaranteed, and people live without constant tension.” And Mackson summed it up with survival in mind: “We want a Nigeria where people can afford food, light, and shelter.

Where life is not this hard. That is my only wish.” On her part, Celestina Anuoluwapo said: “We also need to harness our energy and contribute to the country’s development”. In their voices lies a mix of pain and possibility. Independence may feel incomplete, but the desire for a better nation remains alive.

Conclusion: Unfinished struggle

Sixty-five years after Nigeria hoisted its own flag, the story of independence remains unfinished. For the elders, memories of October 1, 1960 are vivid—songs, rice, dancing in the streets.

For the youth, independence is an idea they never felt, overshadowed by unemployment, insecurity, and daily struggle. Yet, through both pain and hope, one truth stands out: Nigerians have not stopped dreaming.

They may no longer gather in celebration on October 1, but they still long for a country that works—a nation where independence is not just in history books, but alive in the lives of its people.

The true accomplishment of independence will come only on the day Nigeria becomes the country her people desire: a nation with leaders who truly care, where justice, jobs, and dignity are real.

Until then, October 1 will remain not just a date on the calendar, but a challenge to finally achieve the freedom that was fought for in the first place. Sadly the sad truth is that for many 65 years after the lowering of the Union Jack, Nigeria’s Independence Day now hangs uneasily between fast fading high hopes of the past and present day disillusionment!