Nigeria @65: Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Positive Results –FG

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume has said Nigerians are already witnessing the “positive results” of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms. Addressing a news conference to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, he said the reforms, although tough, were necessary to stabilise the economy and restore investors’ confidence.

Akume said: “All hands on deck for us to realize the Nigeria we envision, which is a nation united in purpose, rich in diversity, and resolute in progress. “We are all aware of the economic reforms initiated by this administration. “They are bold, sometimes difficult, but necessary steps aimed at stabilizing our economy, restoring investor confidence, and laying a foundation for long-term growth. “Already, we are witnessing positive results.

Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, and foreign investment inflows have shown renewed interest, while job creation initiatives are expanding opportunities for our youths.” The SGF added: “Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, foreign investment inflows are showing renewed interest, job creation initiatives are expanding opportunities for our youth and social intervention programmes are being strengthened to cushion the effects of reforms on vulnerable groups.

“These gains, though modest, are a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda is on course, and with perseverance, greater dividends will be realized.” Akume called for support for the Tinubu government, pledging its commitment to building a greater nation.

He said: “The government is playing its part; citizens too must play theirs. Let us put aside divisions and work together to achieve a Nigeria where opportunity is greater than despair, unity stronger than division, and peace stronger than conflict.”