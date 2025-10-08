Nigeria @65: Tinubu’s Daughter, Niger Gov, Entertainers To Attend Anniversary In Manchester

Iyaloja and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo; Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago; Minister of Youths and Sports, Ayodele Olawande; Chairman, Nigerian Community Greater Manchester, Alhaji Abiola Kumoye are set to attend the Nigeria at 65 National Day Anniversary in Machester this saturday.

Nigeria entertainment personalities like Zack Orji, Saidi Balogun, Nino B, Seyi Law, Konga, Danfo Driver and many others are expexted at the event.

In a chat with newsmen on the upcoming event, The Chairman, Nigerian Community Greater Manchester, Kumoye described the celebration as an honour of the country’s heritage, culture and nationality out of its shores.

The Chairman also described it as a reflection of the nation’s journey, fostering a sense of unity among Nigerians in the diaspora.

He said it ties the bond within the Nigerian community and maintain a connection to home, while also acknowledging the shared history and experiences that bind them to Nigeria, regardless of location.

“The Nigerian community in Greater Manchester, like many Nigerian diaspora communities worldwide, celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary as a way to honor our heritage, culture, and national identity, even while living abroad.

“Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary in Manchester, United Kingdom, allows us to reflect on our nation’s journey, share our cultural values, and foster a sense of unity among Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Such events also provide an opportunity to educate others about Nigerian history, showcase the richness of Nigerian culture through food, music, and dance, and promote positive contributions that Nigerians make in the UK.

“It helps to strengthen ties within the Nigerian community and maintain a connection to home, while also acknowledging the shared history and experiences that bind them to Nigeria, regardless of location.” Kumoye said

Abiola noted that the event is scheduled to take place at the Nigerian House between 11am and 10pm on the 11th of October, 2025.